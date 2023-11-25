Browns Urged to Reunite With Fan-Favorite WR for Playoff Run

Jarvis Landry remains without a team and the veteran pass-catcher has been pitched as a potential late-season signing for the Cleveland Browns as the team eyes a playoff run.

Landry’s career took a tough turn after he was released by the Browns in 2022. He went on to sign a one-year deal with his hometown Saints but appeared in just nine games. Hampered by injuries, Landry caught just 25 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown. New Orleans chose not to bring back the 30-year-old receiver this offseason.

The Browns were pitched as a potential destination for Landry by Bleacher Report.

“You can never have enough talents on the perimeter who understand how to separate. Soon-to-be 31 years old, Jarvis Landry may not possess the breakaway burst he showcased out of LSU years ago, however, three 1,000-yard seasons and 38 trips to the end zone showcases a player that could produce immediately,” Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler wrote on November 25. “By no means would he be expected to serve as a high-volume target, but he’d immediately provide a friendly set of hands within any offensive attack.”

The Kansas City Chiefs were also pegged as a potential home for Landry.

Jarvis Landry Helped Changed Culture With Browns

Having a veteran, reliable pair of hands for rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to look for wouldn’t be a bad move for the Browns. And at this point in the year, Landry would be a cheap addition that could help bolster a pretty thing receiving corps in Cleveland.

Landry could also be a nice addition to the locker room. He helped change the culture in Cleveland when he arrived in 2018 via trade and still has some former teammates in Cleveland who would welcome him back with open arms. It also appears that he left on good terms.

“The trade for Jarvis Landry in 2018 was a key moment for our organization,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said when Landy was let go. “Jarvis’ on-field production and fiery competitiveness speaks for itself, but his leadership and team-oriented attitude impacted our culture in a way that will last in time even beyond his release. These decisions are always difficult, but we wish Jarvis well and we look forward to the day when he returns as a storied Browns alumnus.”

Amari Cooper Carrying the Receiving Load for Browns

The Browns have relied heavily on Amari Cooper to carry the passing game. Cooper has 45 catches for 749 yards this season with a pair of touchdowns. New addition Elijah Moore has also been productive, snagging 40 catches for 374 yards.

However, there’s been little production behind the Browns’ top two receivers. David Bell, Marquise Goodwin and Cedric Tillman have combined for 10 catches for 53 yards this season. The Browns also traded away Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions at the trade deadline.

With Deshaun Watson out for the year, Cooper knows he and the rest of the receivers will have to step up to help out Thompson-Robinson.

“Obviously it’s very unfortunate for Deshaun to be out this season,” Cooper said on Friday, November 24. “It sucks. He really wants to play. He really wants to be here. He really wants to be around us. So, it’s a terrible thing, but that’s why football is the biggest team game. We all have his back and we’re going to have to pull together. So ultimately, it just gives us a challenge and an opportunity to see how together we are as a team. I like our chances.”

The Browns take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday with a chance to move to 8-3. Cleveland is a slight 1.5-point underdog for the road matchup.