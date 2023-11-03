Failed Browns Kicker Cade York Signs with Struggling NFC Squad

The Cleveland Browns expended a fourth-round draft pick on kicker Cade York in 2022. One year and one too many missed kicks later, York was out the door and on the unemployment line.

York hasn’t found his way back onto an active roster in the two months since his unceremonious departure from the Browns franchise, though his best shot to date arrived on Friday, November 3, with the New York Giants.

Coach Daboll says Graham Gano will go on IR We are bringing in Kicker Cade York off the Titans practice squad and adding Kicker Randy Bullock pic.twitter.com/midjDbBkCW — New York Giants (@Giants) November 3, 2023

“Coach [Brian] Daboll says Graham Gano will go on IR,” the Giants posted to social media. “We are bringing in kicker Cade York off the [Tennessee] Titans practice squad and adding kicker Randy Bullock.”

Cade York Inaccurate for Browns Through Rookie Campaign, Preseason

The Browns cut York in late August ahead of setting their first unofficial 53-man roster. The decision came after a disappointing rookie campaign from York and a 2023 preseason characterized by one bad omen after another.

York made 24/32 field goal attempts during his first NFL season and was unreasonably inaccurate anywhere outside of 29 yards. He missed three kicks of 30-39 yards, two kicks between 40-49 yards and three kicks from 50-plus yards, per Pro Football Reference. York also shanked two extra points that year.

Jump ahead to the preseason, in which the Browns played four games as compared to most other squads’ three. York missed one field goal in every contest, finishing August 4/8 on tries. Two of those misses came on game-winning attempts. He was perfect on eight extra points, but that wasn’t enough to save him.

York also caught heat for posting a photo of himself on the field to Instagram, in which his caption celebrated three made kicks. The kicker’s actions probably wouldn’t have caused such an issue if he hadn’t made the post during halftime of Cleveland’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. That York went on to miss his final attempt of that contest and subsequently delete the IG post didn’t help matters any.

The end result was the Browns choosing to cut York from the team. However, after he cleared waivers the franchise was interested in bringing York back to its practice squad. At that point, he had the freedom to pursue a job with any franchise and chose to join the Titans rather than return to Cleveland.

Browns Upgraded at Kicker with Trade for Dustin Hopkins

The Browns traded with the Los Angeles Chargers for kicker Dustin Hopkins in August, after it became apparent that the franchise couldn’t count on York as its top special teams option. Through seven games, the move has worked out swimmingly.

Hopkins is 18/20 on field goal attempts. He is perfect inside 39 yards (4/4) and perfect from 50 yards and out (7/7). The kicker has missed two tries in the 40-49 yard range. Hopkins is also a perfect 10/10 on extra points tries this season.

The league named Hopkins the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in back to back weeks in 2023 (Weeks 6 and 7). The most recent of which came after he made 4/4 fields goals, including three attempts from 50-plus yards, to lift the Browns over the Indianapolis Colts in a 1-point win on the road.

Hopkins also set an NFL record in Week 7 as the only kicker in history to make at least one 50-yard field goal in five consecutive games.