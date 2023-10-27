Trade Proposal Lands Browns 4-Time Pro Bowl Running Back

The Cleveland Browns number among the most logical trade partners for a four-time Pro-Bowl running back who has essentially requested a trade.
Dalvin Cook admitted on Thursday, October 26, that he is frustrated by the lack of snaps he’s seen with the New York Jets. The Jets added Cook in free agency over the offseason, though he has become an afterthought behind second-year RB Breece Hall since the games began.
“Of course it’s frustrating,” Cook said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I’m an honest person, man. I work. I want to play. … And, yeah, it’s frustrating. It’s new for me. I come from getting the ball 20 times a game, or however many times. Of course it’s frustrating. It’s something that I’ve been adapting to.”
Cook added that he plans to discuss the possibility of a trade with his agent and Jets general manager Joe Douglas ahead of the NFL’s October 31 deadline.
“It’s something I can’t control, that my name is being floated around in trade rumors,” Cook said. “It might be a good thing. Maybe [it’s] a bad thing.”
The addition of Cook could certainly prove a good thing for the Browns backfield after losing Nick Chubb for the season to a knee injury and backup Jerome Ford for at least 1-2 weeks with an ankle sprain.
Browns May Need Dalvin Cook to Cover Loss of Jerome Ford
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Wednesday, October 25, urged the Browns to pursue a trade for Cook, who earned Pro-Bowl honors in each of the past four seasons and is clearly being underutilized in New York.
“While Cook is averaging just 2.8 yards per carry this season, his past production won’t go unnoticed by teams that need running back help. The Cleveland Browns are among those,” Knox wrote. “The 4-2 Browns are in the playoff hunt, but their offense hasn’t been great, and losing Ford is another substantial blow.”
Ford has been inconsistent as a rusher since taking over for Chubb mid-game in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he’s also been far and away the team’s best running back in the interim.
According to Pro Football Reference, Ford has amassed 344 rushing yards on 4.4 yards per carry and scored 3 touchdowns this season. He has also caught 14 passes for 104 yards and 2 scores. He has played better as of late, tallying 158 yards on 28 carries over the last two games compared to 44 yards on 19 carries the two contests prior, per ESPN.
With Ford out, the Browns will lean on Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong Jr. unless they decide to make a trade. Hunt is averaging 3.2 yards per attempt, while Strong has logged just 21 carries all season.
Dalvin Cook Can Offer Browns Run-Game Insurance in Absence of QB Deshaun Watson
While Cook has not played well in 2023, his recent track record of success can’t be denied.
The running back topped 1,100 yards in each of the past four campaigns. He also caught an average of 42.5 catches during those four years and scored a total of 46 touchdowns.
Cleveland’s passing game will be hampered again this weekend, as starter Deshaun Watson will miss at least the next game against the Seattle Seahawks. His injured shoulder might require Watson to sit several contests beyond Sunday as well.
Former third-string quarterback P.J. Walker will start in Watson’s stead. He started two weeks ago against the San Francisco 49ers and played most of the game last weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. The Browns won both contests by a combined total of 3 points, while Walker threw for 3 interceptions and no touchdowns.