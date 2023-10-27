Trade Proposal Lands Browns 4-Time Pro Bowl Running Back

The Cleveland Browns number among the most logical trade partners for a four-time Pro-Bowl running back who has essentially requested a trade.

Dalvin Cook admitted on Thursday, October 26, that he is frustrated by the lack of snaps he’s seen with the New York Jets. The Jets added Cook in free agency over the offseason, though he has become an afterthought behind second-year RB Breece Hall since the games began.

“Of course it’s frustrating,” Cook said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I’m an honest person, man. I work. I want to play. … And, yeah, it’s frustrating. It’s new for me. I come from getting the ball 20 times a game, or however many times. Of course it’s frustrating. It’s something that I’ve been adapting to.”

Cook added that he plans to discuss the possibility of a trade with his agent and Jets general manager Joe Douglas ahead of the NFL’s October 31 deadline.

“It’s something I can’t control, that my name is being floated around in trade rumors,” Cook said. “It might be a good thing. Maybe [it’s] a bad thing.”

The addition of Cook could certainly prove a good thing for the Browns backfield after losing Nick Chubb for the season to a knee injury and backup Jerome Ford for at least 1-2 weeks with an ankle sprain.