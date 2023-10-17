49ers WR Deebo Samuel Ignites War of Words Over Browns Fight

Deebo Samuel has found himself in a war of words on X, formerly known as Twitter, after igniting a pregame scuffle with the Cleveland Browns.

Samuel was the sparkplug during the incident, rushing in and headbutting Browns safety Juan Thornhill. Samuel quickly backed off after bumping into Thornhill and 49ers All-Pro tackle Trent Williams came in like a bull in a china shop, bumping into Browns players.

Samuel was called out on Twitter for his actions by an old rival, Lions cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson, who was on the Philadelphia Eagles squad who upended the 49ers in the NFC Championship game last season.

“U see Deeboo Run. Typical WR behavior,” Gardner-Johnson tweeted. “THEN ACT HARD WHEN TRENT SAVE HIM.”

The 49ers star was quick to clap back, posting a video of Gardner-Johnson getting smacked on the field by former Bears receiver Javon Wims.

“Boy stop playing before you get a rewind of this….. boy sit down,” Samuel said.

Samuel had a series of other tweets referencing his interaction with Gardner-Johnson.

“This is comedy. Catch me off the field cause you barely on the field or bouncing round on different teams,” Samuel tweeted. “Ion even know why bruh mention me…. Was bored or some.”

Gardner-Johnson sounded game to go toe-to-toe with Samuel — as long as Willams doesn’t show up as his backup.

“Trent can’t save you when u see me … ON AND OFF THE FIELD! Carry on,” Gardner-Johnson tweeted.

Samuel did not make an impact against the Browns, leaving in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. The Browns went on to win the game 19-17.

Browns Trolled 49ers With Boombox Entrance

Tell the Lawyers come find us. Copyright😤 pic.twitter.com/sWAtIeZcIm — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) October 16, 2023

The Browns entered their matchup with the 49ers with a hefty dose of swagger, pulling off San Francisco’s patented boombox walkout. The video went viral after the game with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome posting it with the caption, “Tell the Lawyers come find us. Copyright.”

It was a bold move by the Browns, who entered the matchup as a near double-digit underdog without quarterback Deshaun Watson. But all antics aside, the Browns defense let their play do the talking.

Cleveland held the previously undefeated 49ers to 215 yards on offense and frustrated quarterback Brock Purdy.

“I think we’ve taken a lot of pride on the defensive side of trying to set the tone for this team and set the pace, bringing the energy and just going out there, making plays and trying to put our offense in great positions and just doing what we’re supposed to, doing our job on our side of the field to help us get the win,” Browns cornerback Denzel Ward said on October 16. “So, I think we definitely are taking a lot of pride in that.”

Browns Credit Jim Schwartz for Defensive Swagger

Cleveland changed things up on defense this offense, hiring veteran coordinator Jim Schwartz to lead the defense. It’s been one of the most impactful moves of the offseason, with the Browns now boasting the most impactful defensive units in the league, living up to the potential many saw previously.

The Browns’ defense has been encouraged by Schwartz to celebrate big plays and have personality on the field.

“That’s that swagger that Jim Schwartz has brought and helped bring out of us,” Browns star pass-rusher Myles Garrett said. “Not just on the defensive end, but all throughout the team and that kind of confidence we exuded it all through the week. I think you all just seeing the beginning of it and just starting to take notice. But we always bring that type of energy and no matter who’s on the field, we know we can bang with anybody.”

The Browns will be looking to keep their momentum rolling against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.