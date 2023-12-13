Browns Could Add Former $17 Million OT Amid Rash of Injuries

The Cleveland Browns pulled a rabbit out of their hat by signing veteran QB Joe Flacco, but it won’t matter all that much if they can’t keep him upright.

A rash of injuries has decimated Cleveland’s roster and no unit has had a worse go of it than the offensive line. Both starting tackles — Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. — are out for the season with knee injuries. Rookie Dawand Jones, who took over for Conklin in the first half of his first NFL game, is also on injured reserve for the remainder of 2023 with a torn MCL.

In the thick of a competitive AFC playoff race, the Browns have little choice but to scan free agency and add at least one more serviceable tackle to the roster. Bleacher Report’s NFL Staff suggested on Monday, December 11, that Cleveland bring in Dennis Kelly for the final four games of the season.