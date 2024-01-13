Browns CB Denzel Ward Makes Final Call on Playing Against Texans

Cleveland Browns star Denzel Ward has every intention of being on the field on Saturday against the Houston Texans despite a knee injury.

Ward suffered the injury during Thursday’s practice ahead of the matchup. He’s been limited and listed as questionable for the matchup against the Texans. However, Ward is expected to play for the win-or-go-home game.

“Browns Denzel Ward is expected to face the Texans on Saturday despite injuring his knee in practice on Thursday,” Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot tweeted on Friday night. “He’s questionable but is set to play.”

Ward seemed to reinforce that sentiment with a social media post of his own. The 12-second video he posted wasn’t accompanied by any words but the message was clear. Ward will be running out of the tunnel with the Browns to begin what they hope is a lengthy postseason journey on Saturday.

Ward is one of the best cornerbacks in the league and was recently named to his third Pro Bowl. He appeared in 13 games during the regular season, notching 11 passes defensed and a pair of interceptions.

The Browns have had enough bad injury luck this season. So for Ward to avoid catastrophe before the biggest game of the year is a nice change of pace.

Browns Defense Still Dealing With Injuries

The Browns defense will still not be at 100% against the Texans. There was a hope that safety Grant Delpit could return after spending some time on injured reserve. Delpit suffered a groin injury on December 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Delpit was able to get on the practice field this week but he’s still not quite ready for game action. The Browns ruled him out early in the week.

“Just all part of the rehab process,” Browns head coach said of Delpit practicing. “Part of that process is getting out there on the practice field and getting through individuals and getting through some team periods, but he’s trending in the right direction. He’s progressing really well. So we’ll see.”

Veteran safety Juan Thornhill is also questionable for the matchup. He’s been dealing with a nagging calf injury that has forced him to miss time this season.

The Browns have also ruled out kicker Dustin Hopkins and rookie wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

Denzel Ward, Browns Need to Slow Down Texans QB C.J. Stroud

Having Ward is important for the Browns, who have the task of slowing down Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. The No. 2 overall pick is the frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Stroud has passed for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions during the regular season.

Stroud did not play when the Browns saw the Texans in the regular season. Ward is looking forward to the challenge.

“Real big challenge. This is a new quarterback for their team,” Ward said of Stroud. “Very accurate passer, puts the ball on the money, can make all the throws on the field, gets the ball to his playmaker, goes through his progressions. So he’s been having a real good year and going to bring a challenge to us that I think we’re up for, though.”

Ward and the Browns are a 2.5-point road favorite against the Texans.