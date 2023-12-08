Browns Star Denzel Ward Sends Message on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars got some positive injury news on quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Thursday and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to face the former top pick.

It looked doubtful that Lawrence would be able to go against the Browns after suffering a high-ankle sprain on Monday in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Lawrence left the stadium in a walking boot but was back on the field on Thursday.

“I’m thankful it’s not a worse injury than what I thought on the field,” Lawrence said. “If I can be out there and be myself for the most part, then I’m going to be out there.”

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has a lot of respect for Lawrence and knows his squad has to be prepared.

“I think we’re preparing for him to play. He’s a great quarterback, great for that team and their entire team brings a challenge to us and we just got to be ready to face that,” Ward said on Thursday, December 7. “He’s able to make any pass on the field. Got a very strong arm, goes through his progressions. You got playmakers on that side of the ball but he’s just a high-caliber quarterback in this league, able to make every throw.”

Lawrence has completed a career-best 67.9% of his passes for 3,004 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions this season.

Denzel Ward Expected to Return for Browns

Ward has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury but returned to practice this week in limited fashion.

“Feeling good. Just excited to be around the guys, excited to be with the team,” Ward said. “So that’s the best part. That’s what I enjoy, just the camaraderie and being around my guys.”

The Browns have lost both games with Ward on the sideline. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams had success passing the ball against Cleveland and Ward’s absence was noticeable.

“it was tough,” Ward said. “We definitely wanted those wins and needed those wins but hey, we got to continue to push forward and find a way to get a win each week.”

If Ward does return, he’ll have the duty of covering Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley. After missing last season due to a suspension, Ridley has 51 catches for 689 yards and five touchdowns this year.

“He’s got quick twitch, great route runner, good hands, a playmaker for those guys,” Ward said. “So, he’s going to present a threat for us that we are up for the challenge and able to take care of him.”

Denzel Ward Says He Won’t Change Playing Style Despite Injuries

Ward has established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league. His issue has been staying on the field. He’s never played a complete season and has had a few head injury scares.

Despite that, Ward doesn’t plan on changing anything up.

“I’m a playmaking corner. I feel like my team needs me and I need this game. I love playing this game. Injuries are going to happen,” Ward said. “And once maybe I do go out, get back as fast as I can and get back out there, but it’s definitely not going to affect the way I play the game. I feel like when I’m out there I just do what I can to help my team win, and that’s playing fast and physical, being who I am.”

Ward and the Browns are a 3-point home favorite against the Jaguars.