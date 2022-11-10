Browns Star Denzel Ward Sounds Off on Matchup With Tyreek Hill

There’s no easing back into action for Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, who will be covering Tyreek Hill on Sunday after missing three games with a concussion.

Ward spoke to reporters on Thursday and assured that he’ll be ready to go for the crucial matchup against the explosive Dolphins.

“Yes sir. Can’t wait,” said Ward, who hasn’t played since October 9.

Ward will likely spend a chunk of his time covering Hill, who leads the NFL with 1,104 yards this season.

“S–t it’s tough. He’s a fast talented player out there, about to take it to the house anytime it’s in his hands,” Ward said of the matchup.

Every matchup from here on out will be crucial for the Browns, who emerge from the bye week with a 3-5 record and need every win to stay in contention for a playoff spot. Having Ward — a two-time Pro Bowler — back in action will help their cause.

“Just exciting, it’s fun. This is a game I love to play and I’m happy to be out here with the guys. I’m looking forward to the matchup going against the Dolphins,” Ward said. “They’re a good team but we’re a good team too, so I think we matchup well with those guys. We just have to go out there and find a way to get a win.”

Denzel Ward and Tyreek Hill Have History

Ward has some history covering Hill and the results have not been pretty. In two games — including a playoff matchup in 2021 — Hill combined for 19 catches, 307 yards and a touchdown.

“We didn’t get the win so it didn’t go that great,” Ward said when assessing his play. “Those are talented receivers and guys over there. I think I did solid but not good enough to get a win. Obviously not good enough. Just have to do my job and make plays.”

The Browns will also have to deal with Jaylen Waddle, who has emerged as a significant threat in his own right. The former Alabama standout has 812 yards and six touchdowns this season.

The Dolphins as a whole are averaging 293.6 yards per game through the air, which is second-best in the NFL behind only the Chiefs. Despite some woeful performances early in the year, the Browns pass defense is ranked in the middle of the pack, giving up 208.3 yards per game through the air. Ward is confident he can make a further impact, even with the missed practice time.

“You want to have those reps and get the endurance in your legs, and run,” Ward said. “But I know my playbook so even if I’m not getting as many reps I feel like I’m still capable of going out there and playing well.”

Jacoby Brissett Not Holding Grudge Against Former Team

The game against the Dolphins will be a reunion of sorts for Browns QB Jacoby Brissett, who played with Miami last season. He started five games last season for the Dolphins, going 2-3 in those matchups.

While it’s easy to paint a “revenge” narrative for Brissett, the 29-year-old is just focused on his play.

“They didn’t do anything wrong to me. I am a little too old to hold grudges if they did, but no, it is not my style,” Brissett said. “I just want to go win. That is what my focus is. I am not really into the other stuff.”

The Browns are a four-point underdog on the road against Miami.