Browns Ideal Fit for ‘Underrated’ $15 Million Pass Rusher

The Cleveland Browns could be active shoppers in free agency, but the franchise is going to be looking for bargains wherever they can be had.

One such opportunity will present itself via the free agency of pass-rusher Derek Barnett, a former first-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles who finished last season as a member of the Houston Texans.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report suggested on Sunday, February 18, that Cleveland is a top fit for Barnett, who Ballentine described as an “underrated veteran.”

Barnett went on a heater to close out the season as the Texans earned a trip to the playoffs and won a [Wildcard] game. From Week 15 on, he had [2.5] sacks, eight quarterback knockdowns and [11] total pressures. The late-season push helped him finish with a pressure rate of 16.0. Texans edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr., the Defensive Rookie of the Year, had a pressure rate was 16.1, and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones had a pressure rate of 15.7 percent, for context. The Cleveland Browns are facing a tight cap situation and might lose Za’Darius Smith in free agency, so they could make sense as a landing spot for Barnett.