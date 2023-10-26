Deshaun Watson’s Coach Beefs With Analyst Critical of Browns QB

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has a hard time avoiding controversy, even when he’s not directly involved in the conflict in question.

Watson has caused something of a stir around his team and the NFL at large as nagging shoulder issues have kept him sidelined for essentially all of the team’s last four games.

Some analysts — like The Ringer’s Bill Simmons — have questioned whether the team or its QB have been dishonest with information relevant to the injuries, as the two sides have made multiple contradictory statements over the last several weeks. Other analysts, like Brady Quinn of FOX Sports, have questioned whether Watson is milking his injury because he’s lost interest in the game after signing a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract two offseasons past.

“Everyone else with a medical opinion just clears him pretty much,” Quinn told LaVar Arrington and Jonas Knox of FOX Sports Radio on Monday, October 23. “It’s kinda similar to this. You get a kid who gets a trust find, right? $230 million, and then [someone is like], ‘Hey, you wanna go out and get a job?’ And he’s like, ‘Not really, no. I’ve got $230 million coming. I’m good.’ That’s what it kinda feels like.”

Quincy Avery, Watson’s personal QB coach who is based in Atlanta, took exception to Quinn’s comments, calling out the analyst on Tuesday.

Brady, I'm a be real. You don't know what the fuck you are talking bout, and sit behind a microphone gossiping like a little high school chick. https://t.co/wNZ8QkcWv6 — Quincy Avery (@QuincyAvery) October 24, 2023

“Brady, I’m a be real,” Avery said. “You don’t know what the f*** you are talking bout, and sit behind a microphone gossiping like a little high school chick.”

Brady Quinn Takes Shot at Deshaun Watson Over Sexual Harassment Claims

The words between Avery and Quinn didn’t stop there, as the social media beef persisted.

“Come talk anytime you want, in person,” Quinn responded. “Open invitation.”

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Former #Browns QB Brady Quinn takes a huge shot at Deshaun Watson while in an argument with Watson’s personal QB trainer… This happened after Quinn suggested that Deshaun Watson doesn’t want to play football anymore after getting paid. “How about we massage… pic.twitter.com/OIzneSqmrh — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 25, 2023

“I just seen you Saturday,” Avery wrote back. “I don’t have anything I want to talk to you about. I’m telling you [that] you are talking about things you don’t know. Talking on another man who doesn’t know you is weak.”

“Lol, well I didn’t see you,” Quinn responded.

“Point being?” Avery wrote.

“How about we massage this conversation and get it to a happy ending?” Quinn wrote, taking a shot at Watson for the dozens of incidents of sexual harassment and/or assault, of which dozens of women have accused the QB over the past several years. “Does that sound satisfactory?”

“This was the joke you was dyin’ to let fly?” Avery responded. “We can table the convo until I see you in person.”

Deshaun Watson Out Against Seahawks With New Shoulder Injury

Since Quinn made his initial comments, the Browns have announced that Watson will miss the team’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 29, due to a new shoulder injury.

Watson sustained the injury to the rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder, the same location as his initial problem. The first issue arose after a hit in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. Watson suffered the new injury — a strain to the subscapularis — which often causes baseball pitchers to miss between four and six weeks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former third-string QB and current backup P.J. Walker is in line to start for the Browns in Seattle.