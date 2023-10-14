Browns QB Deshaun Watson Breaks Silence on Injury After Being Ruled Out

Deshaun Watson will not play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and when he’ll be back on the field with the Cleveland Browns is still up in the air.

Watson is dealing with a rotator cuff contusion and he’ll miss his second consecutive game with the injury. Watson threw a little during the week as part of his rehab process but did not practice.

He has not said much during the injury saga, which has caused complications with how his situation is being perceived. There was an expectation that he would face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 but was a late scratch after testing out the shoulder in pregame warmups. The Browns created an expectation that he’d be ready to go against the 49ers but is clearly not.

Watson spoke “briefly” to Associated Press reporter Tom Withers about his injury but didn’t give too much insight.

“Spoke briefly to Deshaun Watson, who said his shoulder has improved, doing ‘all medical protocols’ in rehab,” Withers tweeted on Friday.

That appears to be the company line when it comes to Watson’s injury. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has also been vague when talking about his QB’s issue.

“As you can imagine, you just have to treat each [injury] specifically. And with this one, that’s what we’re doing,” Stefanski said on Wednesday, October 11. “So just taking information from our medical staff, from Deshaun and making sure that we’re making the right decisions with everything.”

Deshaun Watson Could Miss More Time With Injury

The Browns really can’t afford for Watson to miss more time but the team may not have a choice. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported on Friday that Watson could still miss “multiple games” with the injury.

“He won’t be back out on the field again until he can throw normally and without pain — however long that takes for their $230 million man,” Cabot said. “Watson was technically medically cleared to play Oct. 1 against the Ravens, but the protocol now is for him to mostly rest and rehab the shoulder.

“The Browns will give him all the time he needs to heal so the injury doesn’t linger or affect him moving forward throughout the season.”

It’s a disappointing situation for the Browns, who handed Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract after sending multiple first-round picks to the Houston Texans to land him in 2022.

Last season, Watson served an 11-game suspension from the NFL due to allegations of sexual misconduct involving over two dozen massage therapists. The Browns failed to make it to the postseason.

PJ Walker Gets Starting Nod for Browns Against 49ers

The Browns will start veteran PJ Walker against the 49ers with Watson sidelined. Walker jumped Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the depth chart after the rookie struggled in his start against the Ravens, tossing three interceptions.

“For me, it’s just to go out there and take care of business. Handle business. Go out there and play with the guys around me,” Walker said on Friday, October 13.

Walker has started seven games in his career and went 4-3 in those starts, all with the Carolina Panthers. He’s passed for 1,461 yards but has five touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Browns are also down a few other key pieces on the offensive side of the ball. Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio has been ruled out, as well as rookie receiver Cedric Tillman.