Browns Make Final Call on Deshaun Watson’s Status vs. Colts

Deshaun Watson, Browns

Getty Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns.

The Cleveland Browns have made a conclusive decision on who will start at quarterback against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Saturday, October 21, that Deshaun Watson will start “barring an unforseen setback.”

“When Deshaun Watson faces the Colts on Sunday — and he will barring an unforeseen setback — the Browns won’t place any restrictions on him despite the strained right rotator cuff,” Cabot wrote.

Browns Navigating Fine Line Between Playing Deshaun Watson Now, Keeping Him Healthy

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns.

GettyQuarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns will start against the Indianapolis Colts after missing three weeks with a shoulder injury.

Watson sustained his injury during a Week-3 win over the Tennessee Titans. He missed the following game against the Baltimore Ravens, used the bye week to rehab and sat out again last week against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Browns were able to sustain in his absence, going 1-1 over that stretch. However, former third-string quarterback P.J. Walker struggled against the potent Niners defense. Walker completed just 18-of-34 passes for 192 yards and 2 interceptions.

On one hand, Cleveland needs more offense if it hopes to continue winning through a tough stretch of schedule that includes three road games over the next four weeks against teams with a combined record of 10-7.

On the other hand, if Watson comes back too early and hurts himself again, the Browns are liable to be searching desperately for offensive answers throughout the remainder of the season.

Browns Will Not Restrict Offense with Deshaun Watson Under Center

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns has been accused of using a burner account.

GettyCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play a limited game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Cabot reported that the QB will wear protective gear, adding that he doesn’t believe a return at this juncture will result in further injury.

“Watson, who will likely wear the same kind of harness he wore in practice on Friday, is confident the shoulder will hold up and that he’s not putting himself at risk of further injury,” Cabot wrote. “By the time he returned to practice on Thursday, he was confident the time was right, and didn’t overdo it. … Even though the rotator cuff has some micro-tears, the Browns are confident that Watson can open it up on Sunday without worsening them.”

Media members observed Watson making 30-yard throws in practice at the end of the week, Cabot continued. His work on the field added credence to the notion that the QB can run an unrestricted offense against the Colts on Sunday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday that the coaching staff won’t be afraid to release the power of Watson’s legs, even though rushing the football could lead to some higher-velocity collisions.

“His ability to move is a big part of his game and will always continue to be,” Stefanski said. “But you just look around the league, you’re going to have to make plays with your feet.”

The Browns are 3.5-point favorites to defeat the Colts (3-3) in Indianapolis on Sunday, according to lines provided by Draft Kings Sportsbook.

Max Dible covers the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and Golden State Warriors for Heavy.com. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

