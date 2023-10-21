Browns Make Final Call on Deshaun Watson’s Status vs. Colts

The Cleveland Browns have made a conclusive decision on who will start at quarterback against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Saturday, October 21, that Deshaun Watson will start “barring an unforseen setback.”

Deshaun Watson won't be restricted vs. #Colts — he'll start barring an unforeseen setback — coming off the strained rotator cuff; Kareem Hunt iffy with thigh injury: #Browns Insider https://t.co/wFNuTlUx6l — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 21, 2023

“When Deshaun Watson faces the Colts on Sunday — and he will barring an unforeseen setback — the Browns won’t place any restrictions on him despite the strained right rotator cuff,” Cabot wrote.

Browns Navigating Fine Line Between Playing Deshaun Watson Now, Keeping Him Healthy

Watson sustained his injury during a Week-3 win over the Tennessee Titans. He missed the following game against the Baltimore Ravens, used the bye week to rehab and sat out again last week against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Browns were able to sustain in his absence, going 1-1 over that stretch. However, former third-string quarterback P.J. Walker struggled against the potent Niners defense. Walker completed just 18-of-34 passes for 192 yards and 2 interceptions.

On one hand, Cleveland needs more offense if it hopes to continue winning through a tough stretch of schedule that includes three road games over the next four weeks against teams with a combined record of 10-7.

On the other hand, if Watson comes back too early and hurts himself again, the Browns are liable to be searching desperately for offensive answers throughout the remainder of the season.

Browns Will Not Restrict Offense with Deshaun Watson Under Center

Cabot reported that the QB will wear protective gear, adding that he doesn’t believe a return at this juncture will result in further injury.

“Watson, who will likely wear the same kind of harness he wore in practice on Friday, is confident the shoulder will hold up and that he’s not putting himself at risk of further injury,” Cabot wrote. “By the time he returned to practice on Thursday, he was confident the time was right, and didn’t overdo it. … Even though the rotator cuff has some micro-tears, the Browns are confident that Watson can open it up on Sunday without worsening them.”

Media members observed Watson making 30-yard throws in practice at the end of the week, Cabot continued. His work on the field added credence to the notion that the QB can run an unrestricted offense against the Colts on Sunday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday that the coaching staff won’t be afraid to release the power of Watson’s legs, even though rushing the football could lead to some higher-velocity collisions.

“His ability to move is a big part of his game and will always continue to be,” Stefanski said. “But you just look around the league, you’re going to have to make plays with your feet.”

The Browns are 3.5-point favorites to defeat the Colts (3-3) in Indianapolis on Sunday, according to lines provided by Draft Kings Sportsbook.