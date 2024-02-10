Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends Strong Message on Coaching Change

Deshaun Watson is fully behind the Cleveland Browns hiring Ken Dorsey as their new offensive coordinator and enjoyed hearing what he had to say in his introductory press conference.

The Browns officially announced the hiring of Dorsey on February 5. He takes the place of Alex Van Pelt, who was fired shortly after the end of the season.

During his first press conference, Dorsey spoke at length about Watson and his expectations for his $230 million QB.

“I’m extremely excited to work with this offense, especially Deshaun and him being one of the top quarterbacks in this league,” Dorsey said. “The opportunity to really go out there this season and help him prove that he really is that a top quarterback in this league that can operate and help us win a bunch of football games.”

Watson is equally excited to get to know Dorsey, which he talked about on the most recent episode of his show “QB Unplugged” alongside Quincy Avery.

“I’m excited. I’m super excited,” Watson said in his first comment following the hire. “First off, a former player, especially at the collegiate level, but a little bit in the pros. I know he bounced around a little bit, but he still had that quarterback experience.

“I heard his press conference too. That was dope to hear what he said about making me one of those top quarterbacks. That’s the key.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Ready to Learn From Ken Dorsey

Dorsey has some experience coaching dual-threat quarterbacks like Cam Newton and Josh Allen. Watson sees that translating well to his game.

“He was the quarterback coach for Cam [Newton] when he won the MVP and took them to the Super Bowl. And everyone knows what Josh [Allen] is doing up in Buffalo. I think he came in second and third a couple of times in the MVP [voting],” Watson said. “Super excited to get out there and Cleveland, get the playbook and just learn from him.”

Watson is currently in Los Angeles, rehabbing his shoulder and working out in preparation for the season. Watson has spoken with some former members of the Bills who played under Dorsey and got some strong reviews.

“I’m actually out here in LA training with a couple of guys that played in Buffalo,” Watson said. “I asked them about Ken and they were like, ‘Man it’s super exciting.’ He wants to score a lot of points, he wants to be the top offense in the league and wants everyone to be successful.”

Browns Fired Alex Van Pelt Over Watson Disappointment

Watson’s first two seasons in Cleveland have been uneven. He’s played in just 12 games due to a lengthy suspension and injuries. He has passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with the Browns.

Part of the reason for the firing of Van Pelt was the lack of progress Watson made within the offense, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“The reason he was let go in Cleveland was because ownership and [chief strategy officer] Paul DePodesta, not [head coach] Kevin Stefanski, were frustrated with the progress Deshaun Watson has made,” Breer said during a radio interview on the “Zolak & Bertrand” show. “I don’t think the people who made that decision really knew [Van Pelt’s] value to that staff. Other people on that staff … were floored when they fired him.”

Van Pelt quickly landed a new gig as the offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots.

The Browns offensive shakeup extended beyond Van Pelt. The Browns will have a new offensive line coach (Andy Dickerson), tight ends coach (Tommy Rees) and running backs coach (Duce Staley) next season. Watson is pleased with the change of direction.

“We got some firepower in the coaching staff,” Watson said. “Now we just got to teach it, learn it and share we got to execute it on Sunday.”

Watson is still on the mend from shoulder surgery but said he’s on track to be ready for training camp.