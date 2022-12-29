Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sounds Off on Super Bowl Expectations

The Cleveland Browns are not making the playoffs this season but quarterback Deshaun Watson wants to make it clear that his goal for the coming years is nothing less than a Super Bowl.

It’s been a disappointing year for the Browns, who sit at 6-9 entering Week 17 without much to play for outside of pride and building momentum for next season.

While the postseason is out of reach, for now, Watson made it clear the reason he chose Cleveland is to win games and add a line to his resume that has eluded him.

“My main focus is winning,” Watson said. “I came to Cleveland to win the Super Bowl. By any means, if that is throwing the ball five times or throwing the ball 40 times or scoring five touchdowns or scoring zero touchdowns, as long as we win, that is all that matters and that is all I really care about.”

There’s been a lot of focus on Watson’s improvement through his first four starts. He was shaky during his debut against the Texans but has improved every week, although just looking at the box score might not indicate that.

But for Watson, it’s not about his personal numbers. His focus is solely on bringing a title to Cleveland.

“The stats and stuff like that, I have done that before. I have had opportunities before. I have led the league in passing before. I have scored a lot of touchdowns. Did Pro Bowls and all of that stuff. Like I said, my ultimate goal is trying to get that ring, and I am going to do whatever I can to be able to try to have the opportunity.”

Watson Throws Support Behind Kevin Stefanski

Deshaun Watson: "Every time I step on the field is an opportunity to get better" | Press Conference Deshaun Watson addresses the media on December 29th, 2022. #LockerRoomPressConference #BrownsMedia SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/browns?sub_confirmation=1 FOLLOW: TikTok: tiktok.com/@browns Instagram: instagram.com/clevelandbrowns/ Twitter: twitter.com/Browns Facebook: facebook.com/clevelandbrowns 2022-12-29T20:01:56Z

Watson was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy, stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

The Browns went 4-7 with Watson sidelined and Jacoby Brissett starting at QB. With Cleveland missing the postseason for the second season in a row, there’s been some talk about Stefanski being on the hot seat. Watson isn’t buying it.

“It is very important to be able to build that opportunity, that trust and that chemistry between each other. We have only had four games with each other and a little bit of offseason. We want to do that. The ‘hotseat’ stuff and all of that, that is for media, talk and stuff like that,” Watson said. “People who make those decisions do the right things for the organization, but we all trust Kevin, we love Kevin, we support Kevin and we respect Kevin and everything that he is about with the Cleveland Browns.”

Watson, Browns Coming Off Frigid Matchup With Saints

Watson’s stat line in a loss to the Saints was not impressive. He completed 48.4% of his passes for 135 yards and one interception but was relied on more than the Browns would have liked in the frigid conditions, throwing the ball 31 times.

However, despite the weather-related struggles, the Browns had a chance late but couldn’t come through, with Watson getting sacked on the final play.

“The guy made a good play. They had a great coverage. No one was open,” Watson said. “I can’t end the game with the ball in my hands, but you have to give the same credit — they made a great play. He came in late, and he made the play.”

Watson and the Browns have a chance to make an impact on the playoff picture with their matchup against the Commanders on Sunday. Washington is still in the playoff hunt but a loss would impact their chances of punching their ticket to the postseason.