Browns Add Recently Released Bengals Tight End via Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns have added another tight end to their arsenal, signing Devin Asiasi to the practice squad.

Asiasi was most recently with the Cincinnati Bengals but was released during the final roster cutdown. Prior to that, he spent a pair of seasons with the New England Patriots, who made him a third-round pick out of UCLA in 2020.

Asiasi has not been able to live up to his draft spot in the NFL, recording just four receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown during his career. He has appeared in 22 games.

The Browns had been looking at various tight ends via workouts but decided Asiasi was the right fit. Part of that could be that he is a former teammate of Browns backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson at UCLA. Asiasi’s best year with the Bruins came in 2019, when he caught 44 passes for 641 yards and four scores, propelling his draft stock.

NFL.com’s draft profile of Asiasi pointed to the former Pac-12 standout having the potential to evolve into a TE1.

“He’s a threat in the seam and with deep corners and over routes in a play-action based attack. Once he learns to attack throws and body defenders with his frame, he will offer value as a possession target on third downs,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “Asiasi’s areas of improvement are attainable and he projects as a play-making Y with future TE1 potential.”

The Browns are utilizing tight ends less than they have in the past but head coach Kevin Stefanski likes to have options at the position. The Browns have three quality tight ends they suit up on game day in David Njoku, Jordan Akins and Harrison Bryant.

Njoku is currently the third most active pass-catcher on the team with 10 catches for 92 yards. Bryant and Akins have each caught two passes.

Browns Offense Gets Back on Track Against Titans

The Browns offense put up two sloppy performances to open the season and needed to step up against the Titans with Nick Chubb sidelined for the season. Deshaun Watson took that to heart and put up maybe the best game of his Browns’ career. His numbers weren’t gaudy — 289 yards and two touchdowns — but he completed better than 80 percent of his passes and took care of the ball.

“We all accepted the loss on Monday [to the Steelers]. We knew that we, offensively especially, but as a team, we knew that we made some mistakes,” Watson said. “But at the same know, that’s part of the NFL. It’s part of what you’re going to do. You can’t make excuses. You got to respond. And the whole week, each and every day, we took one day at a time. We knew it was a short week with the game plan and we responded. And that’s our mentality. That’s our team.”

Amari Cooper led the way for the receivers, catching seven passes for 116 yards, which included a 43-yard touchdown that sealed the victory late. Cooper is still battling a groin injury that nearly sidelined him a week ago.

Browns Welcome Ravens for Another AFC North Clash

The Browns moved to 2-1 with the win and now welcome the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) to Cleveland. It will be the third AFC North matchup in four weeks to open the season for the Browns.

“It’s very big. I mean, it’s a divisional,” Watson said. “A very great team and they got some great players, great staff, and they’re going to come ready to play. So we got to make sure we’re locked in and ready for that opportunity and that challenge.”

The Ravens fell to the Indiapolis Colts last week in overtime. Baltimore opened their season with a win against the Houston Texans and were able to edge the Benglas, 27-24.