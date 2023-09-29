Browns Urged to Trade Productive Playmaker Ahead of Deadline

Even with Nick Chubb now out for the season, the Cleveland Browns offense has proven through three games that there aren’t enough touches to go around.

That, in part, is the basis for an argument authored by Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report on Thursday, September 28, in which he suggests the Browns put fourth-year wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones on the trade block ahead of the NFL’s late-October deadline.

Cleveland will not receive much back in return because of Peoples-Jones’ contract status, but getting something in a trade would be better than losing him for nothing in the offseason.

Peoples-Jones is the clear No. 3 on the depth chart right now behind Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore . His totals may not significantly increase as the season goes on. … Peoples-Jones could provide a contender with an extra young pass-catcher who can make an impact through one or two explosive plays.

The 24-year-old has had mixed results when the Browns are at full strength at wide receiver, and he is in a contract year.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Improved Every Year Before 2023

Peoples-Jones’ career trajectory has been exactly what any NFL team would want from a former sixth-round pick who has significantly outperformed his draft position — at least until this year.

The wideout improved statistically across his first three seasons in the league, capping off his upward trend with career-highs in catches (61) and receiving yards (839) last year. He also tied his career-high for receiving touchdowns with 3 in 2022.

However, Peoples-Jones has caught just 5 passes on 10 targets through three games this season, amassing 68 yards and scoring zero touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. The issue appears less about the receiver’s ability and more about a lack of targets in a passing attack that was abysmal for two weeks before picking up last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

As such, Peoples-Jones’ trade value shouldn’t be greatly diminished despite his lackluster start to the 2023 campaign. The Browns have other playmakers behind him in the wide receiver room, including rookie Cedric Tillman and deep-threat Marquise Goodwin, who can step into what is clearly a limited No. 3 wideout role in this iteration of the Browns’ offense.

Cleveland can bring back a draft asset in return for Peoples-Jones that is likely equal to, or higher than, the one the franchise used to select him No. 187 overall back in 2020. Meanwhile, Peoples-Jones can find another opportunity to shine elsewhere as he prepares for free agency next March.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Battling Shoulder Injury Ahead of Game Against Ravens

Peoples-Jones and the rest of the Browns’ pass-catchers could be facing a problem over which they have no control heading into this weekend’s showdown with the Baltimore Ravens — an injury to quarterback Deshaun Watson’s shoulder.

Watson carried a designation of questionable as of Friday after suffering a right shoulder contusion during what was easily his best outing of the season against the Titans last weekend. The QB finished the day 27-of-33 passing for 289 yards and 2 touchdowns.

While Cleveland has been somewhat vague about the extent of Watson’s injury and his status for Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Friday that Watson will play.

Updated: #Browns Deshaun Watson listed as questionable with a shoulder contusion but 'I'm okay; I'll play' vs. #Ravens https://t.co/vqlHBoIRBm — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 30, 2023

“I’m okay,” Watson said. “I’ll play.”

The Browns are currently 1.5-point favorites to defeat the Ravens in Cleveland during Sunday’s early slate of afternoon games, according to Draft Kings Sportsbook.