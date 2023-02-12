Browns Proposed as Landing Spot for Super Bowl Bound QB in Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns will be in search of a capable backup quarterback this offseason and Philadelphia Eagles passer Gardner Minshew has been floated as an option.

Minshew is playing in the Super Bowl as the backup to Jalen Hurts, although he did see some time as the starter this season. He went 0-2 in his two starts this season in relief of Hurts, although his play was decent. He passed for 629 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in those games.

Minshew was pitched by Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com as a solid for the Browns as they look to fill their backup QB spot.

“I have a name for you – Gardner Minshew. I have liked him from his time in Jacksonville as a big-time backup. He has been with Philadelphia the last two years, playing little,” Pluto wrote. “I heard the Browns at one time tried to deal for him. They like him a lot. Minshew is only 8-16 as a starter, but some other numbers look good. He’s thrown 44 TDs compared to 15 interceptions, completing 63% of his passes. Minshew will be a free agent in March.”

Jacoby Brissett Likely Moving On After Starting Stint

The Browns signed veteran Jacoby Brissett this offseason, which turned out to be a very key signing. He started 11 games while Watson was suspended and frankly outplayed expectations despite his 4-7 record as the starter. He completed 64% of his passes for 2,608 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

While he enjoyed his time with the Browns, it’s clear that he wants a starting role at his next stop.

“I’m a starting quarterback in this league — I can confidently say that,” Brissett said at the end of his 11-game stint with the Browns. “Hopefully, a team turns on the tape, and they watch and they see that.”

Brissett proved he can play but is also a solid locker-room presence, with coaches and teammates expressing their love for the 30-year-old journeyman.

“He’s just a great dude,” Stefanski told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I mean, that’s the simple answer. He’s very engaging. He’s very, very intelligent. He’s extremely supportive. I gave him a game ball after the game just because he’s a team guy. He’s such a great teammate, and it’s all the things that nobody sees that he does in the locker room.”

Deshaun Watson Looking to Find Rythm in Year 2

Watson is the future in Cleveland but he’ll look to turn things around after knocking off the rust in his six games last season. The Browns went 3-3 in his starts, showing glimpses of his Pro Bowl form but completed 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions.

He’s expressed a need to get on the same page with head coach Kevin Stefanski — who also calls the offensive plays — as they reshape the offense for his skill set.

“We’re going to sit down. We’re going to have a man-to-man conversation. Nothing negative or anything like that, but just what can we do to be better offensively and as a team,” Watson said. “I think it will be totally different. We’ve seen a glimpse of what we wanted to do, but I think it will be a lot different, for sure.”