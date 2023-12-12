Browns New $36 Million Man at Risk of Missing Rest of Regular Season

Grant Delpit is fresh off signing an extension with the Cleveland Browns but the standout safety may miss the rest of the regular season with a groin injury.

Delpit officially inked a three-year, $36 million extension with the Browns on Monday. The team made it official with an announcement.

“I’m excited to further my career in Cleveland,” Delpit said. “The city has shown me nothing but love since the day I was drafted. The Haslams, [Andrew Berry], all of my coaches and teammates, I can’t say enough good things about everyone and the environment since I’ve been here. I look forward to continuing this winning culture and showing the city of Cleveland the love back that they give me. It’s frustrating that the injury occurred yesterday, but I am doing everything in my power to get back as soon as possible to help the team win.”

Delpit will have to pause on the celebration. He exited Sunday’s win against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a groin injury and he’s a “candidate” for injured reserve, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. If Delpit does land on IR, he would have to miss a minimum of four games. That’s the rest of the regular season.

“The Browns, of course, hope that Delpit makes it back for this pivotal home stretch, but he’s a candidate for injured reserve, meaning he’d have to miss the final four games,” Cabot reported.

Browns Still Awaiting Final Word on Grant Delpit

Delpit — a second-round pick in 2020 — leads the Browns with 83 tackles and has added seven tackles for a loss. He’s been a key part of the defensive turnaround in Cleveland. He’ll be missed if he’s sidelined for any period of time.

The Browns have not made a final call on Delpit going on IR. The team is still awaiting more informaiton, per head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“Still working through that injury and getting some more clarity on that one,” Stefanski said of Delpit on Monday.

Browns Battling Through Injuries All Over Field

The Browns have not had any luck on the injury front this season, with Delpit’s injury being the latest. The secondary is already missing Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and veteran safety Juan Thonrhill, who has a calf injury.

However, no one in Cleveland is making excuses. At 8-5, the Browns are still in the driver’s seat when it comes to a playoff spot.

“There’s no quitting in us and never will be,” Browns star Myles Garrett said on Sunday, December 10. “Not a single man is going to falter or waiver with any adversity that we face, whether personally or through the team. We’re all going to point in the same direction and keep our eyes towards the prize.”

The Browns hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears this week. Chicago has struggled at times this season but are on a two-game winning streak.