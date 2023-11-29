Browns First-Round Pick Put on Notice After Rough Broncos Outing

Cornerback Greg Newsome II had a tough game against the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns backers let him hear it after the loss.

Newsome posted an overall grade of 43.7 on Pro Football Focus with a miserable coverage mark of 34.1. With Denzel Ward out, Newsome saw some more time on the outside and the Broncos were happy to go after the former first-round pick. He was targeted a season-high seven times, allowing four catches for 74 yards, per PFF. Newsome was also called for a long pass-interference penalty.

The usually outspoken defender was targeted on social media as well with some bitter criticism.

“Greg Newsome has gotten exposed this whole game,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Others brought up that Newsome was salty about his role last year, where he was bumped inside and played as the primary slot cornerback.

“Greg Newsome should probably never complain about being a slot corner again,” another fan wrote. “That’s a 31-yard catch and a 43-yard penalty on one drive on him.”

Newsome has also taken on the role of being the player who walks out with the boombox when the Browns take the field. The comments were brutal under a post on the official Browns’ Instagram page.

“If only Greg Newsome was as good at playin db as he was carrying music box,” one comment read.

Newsome has not posted a message since the 29-12 loss to the Broncos.

Greg Newsome Wasn’t Worried About Pressure Against Broncos

There was extra pressure on Newsome and the Browns’ defense going into the game, mostly due to their reputation as the NFL’s top unit. Newsome said that didn’t bother him.

“I feel like it’s more so pressure we put pressure on ourselves just because we know what we’re capable of, but we’re not even putting pressure just because we’re the number one unit,” Newsome said on Monday, November 20. “Obviously, if we just continue to do what we do and put those high goals for ourselves as players, we’re going to keep that number one ranking. So, we’re not really too worried about the number one ranking. We just kind of put the pressure on ourselves just to go out there and perform because if we perform at a high level, we’ll win football games.”

There’s some uncertainty around when Ward can return. Ward suffered the injury during a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 19. He missed minimal time during the game but the team is determining his status going forward, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“The Browns have been determining the extent of Ward’s injury, which could involve the labrum. They’re hoping, of course, that he’s not out for an extended period,” Cabot reported on November 24.

Browns Star Myles Garrett Also Dealing With Shoulder Injury

The Browns’ defense allowed 294 total yards against the Broncos, the majority of that coming on the ground (169 yards). Part of the step back was being on the road in Denver but the injuries are also piling up. Veteran safety Rodney McLeod was lost for the season due to a biceps injury prior to the game and superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett injured his shoulder.

Garrett could not get his shirt on after the game and left in a sling. However, the Browns are confident that he’s in a decent spot.

“Myles with the shoulder is sore, but feel good about where he’ll be,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday, November 27.

Garrett is a half-sack back of the league lead, collecting 13 this season.