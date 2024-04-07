Greg Newsome Welcomes New Browns CB Amid Trade Rumors

Greg Newsome welcomed new Cleveland Browns cornerback and special teamer Justin Hardee with a four-word message on X.

The Browns inked Hardee to a one-year deal on Tuesday, April 2. He previously played with the New Orleans Saints and, most recently, the New York Jets.

Hardee is from Cleveland so the signing is a homecoming for the former Pro Bowler. He put out a message on X following the news.

“Cleveland!!!! Let’s go I’m back home! Year 8 blessed,” Hardee said. “I had no clue but God always knew!”

Newsome responded to the message, welcoming Hardee to the Dawg Pound.

“Let’s get it family,” Newsome wrote.

Justin Hardee Wants to Bring Super Bowl to Cleveland

Hardee likely won’t be a big contributor on the defensive side of the ball. He’s made a name for himself as a special teams ace, which earned him his Pro Bowl nod. He’s hoping to bring a Super Bowl to his hometown Browns.

“I feel like defensively, we can lead the league and take aways and lead us to the promised land and special teams, I feel like we can do the same thing. I can’t wait to tap into more into special teams and meet the special teams’ guys,” Hardee told the Browns’ official site. “Being able to be here and being able to be a part of the championship instead of me just rooting for the championship, I can actually be a part of it. I can help bring whatever tool I can bring in to help the franchise in any way possible.”

Hardee is entering his eighth NFL season out of Illinois. He was originally signed by Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Hardee has appeared in 100 career games, recording one career interception and 63 special teams tackles.

Browns CB Greg Newsome Target of Trade Rumors

Newsome has been the target of some trade rumors this offseason. However, Browns GM Andrew Berry shut down the speculation floating around, assuring Newsome is in the team’s plans going forward.

“I can’t help what players come up in trading rumors,” Berry said on March 26, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We have that every year, but we’re pleased with Greg, anticipate him continuing to play a big role for us.”

The Browns have to decide on Newsome’s fifth-year option this offseason, which is expected to pay him around $13 million during the 2025 season. Cabot doesn’t see that as a hurdle when it comes to keeping Newsome around.

“I do see them picking up the fifth-year option,” Cabot said on the April 3 edition of the Orange and Brown Talk podcast. “To me, $13 million for a starting, first-round cornerback sounds like a bargain. I think they will pick that up in a heartbeat. I absolutely think they will hang on to Greg Newsome.”

Newsome is part of a talented cornerback unit in Cleveland that also includes Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. When everyone is healthy, Newsome functions as the nickel cornerback. He previously pushed back against playing inside but has changed his tune under Jim Schwartz, who took over the Browns’ defense last season and turned them into the NFL’s top-ranked unit.