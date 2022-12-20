Browns Insider Suggests Joe Woods’ Job Is Still in Danger

Despite holding the Baltimore Ravens to only 3 points in Week 15, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods may still be on the hot seat. The Browns’ up-and-down defensive performances in 2022 have led many insiders to question Woods’ scheme, and ultimately his ability to right the ship.

Following the Week 15 victory, Browns reporter Dan Labbe went on “The Orange and Brown Talk” podcast to discuss his concerns with Mary Kay Cabot.

Labbe warned fans to “Proceed with caution.” Citing the shaky defensive starts during both of the last two seasons, Labbe asked, “Can you bring back Joe Woods knowing two years in a row your defense has been a disaster?”

Labbe ended his thought simply stating, “I don’t think Joe Woods has done enough to save his job.”

The lofty assessment comes on the heels of the Browns’ third victory in four games. Woods has been holding critics at bay all season long, but with only three games remaining on the year, Woods’ future is in question now more than ever. Many insiders believe the next three games will ultimately decide Woods’ job status for next year, despite Browns star Myles Garret emphatically coming to Woods’ defense recently.

All Part of the Business

Woods, however, is used to the noise. Earlier this season following a Week 10 loss to Miami, he addressed the issue at his postgame press conference.

“It’s part of the business,” Woods said. “You can’t let it affect you. You can’t ride the emotional roller coaster. I know what type of business I’m in. It’s a fair business. We’re in the business of winning, and right now we’re not doing it, so that criticism is going to come. It’s deserved in some instances, and I promise you I’m doing everything I can to get this thing turned around. But we have to execute and we have to play better on game day.”

Throughout this season Woods has been forced to patch together a defense that’s been riddled with injuries. The seemingly endless defensive losses for Cleveland have taken a toll this year, with an exceptionally high number of significant injuries occurring in the linebacker corps, with the Browns losing four starting linebackers to season-ending injuries. They also head into Week 16 with star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in concussion protocol.

The Future Is Now for the Browns

Even if the Browns (6-8) win out their remaining three games, they would still only have a 1% chance of making the postseason due to all the additional help they’ll need to get in. This team is effectively playing for next season and beyond.

As the offense continues to gel around Deshaun Watson, the defense must now focus on the future as well. The Browns defense will have an opportunity to make a statement in the final three games as they face off against three teams with struggling offenses in New Orleans, Washington, and Pittsburgh. The way the defense closes out the season will undoubtedly impact the 2023 season. The question that remains is how significantly will it change the coaches room.