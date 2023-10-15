Browns Urged to Trade for Former Starting QB with Watson Out

The Cleveland Browns probably didn’t assume they’d be in need of another QB by mid-October, but an injury to Deshaun Watson’s shoulder has changed things dramatically.

Watson is set to miss his second straight game after suffering a rotator cuff contusion in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. The quarterback has had three weeks to heal, including the bye week, but his return timeline remains uncertain.

P.J. Walker will take the helm this weekend against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. However, relying on a player who was third-string just one week ago and was cut by the Chicago Bears during the preseason doesn’t read like a recipe for long-term success.

Starting-caliber QBs aren’t easy to find on the trade market, though one familiar name may be available if the Browns are so inclined. Browns podcaster Tyler Johnson suggested on Friday, October 13, that the team look into a deal with the Washington Commanders for former Cleveland starter Jacoby Brissett.

“I’d call Washington to try and bring back Jacoby Brissett,” Johnson wrote.

Jacoby Brissett Performed Reasonably Well as Browns’ Starter in 2022

Brissett signed a one-year, $8 million deal with Washington this offseason after spending the 2022 campaign in Cleveland. He has yet to take a snap, however, playing behind starter Sam Howell through the first five games.

Brissett left the Browns in search of an opportunity to start. The Commanders held an open competition at QB during the preseason, which Howell won outright. Brissett remains the No. 2 signal-caller on Washington’s roster, though a reunion with the Browns isn’t out of the question for the right price.

Cleveland earned a record of 4-7 with Brissett as the starter last season, as Watson served out his 11-game suspension. Brissett was competent, completing 64% of his passes for 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, per Pro Football Reference.

In fairness, the Browns lost a couple of close contests due to late-game mistakes by Brissett. However, the team was generally competitive and a couple of favorable bounces in one-score losses could easily have resulted in a 6-5 record with Brissett under center.

Brissett knows Cleveland’s offense and is familiar with many of the players in premium positions, so a transition would be simple. The Browns have plenty of cap space to bring him in, with nearly $34.5 million in room as of Saturday.

Conflicting Reports Exist as to Deshaun Watson’s Return Timetable

The pursuit of a reunion with Brissett doesn’t make sense if the Browns believe Watson will be back at full strength by as early as next week. However, the QB’s injury has proven a tricky one since Watson sustained it.

Watson said the Saturday before the game that he planned to play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. The team then announced on Sunday that Watson would sit. The popular belief heading into the bye week was that Watson would be ready to go against the 49ers this weekend after an extra seven days off. He didn’t practice once all last week.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Friday that Watson could miss several more games due to his injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that sources believe the QB could be ready for next weekend’s showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

Either the Browns are unsure themselves of when Watson will be back, or the team is putting out conflicting information to shroud the truth in mystery. Neither scenario indicates good news for Cleveland, which is why a call to Washington about Brissett makes sense.