Browns Urged to Pursue $8 Million QB at Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with uncertainty at the quarterback position and could help remedy the situation with a trade for Washington Commanders veteran Jacoby Brissett.

The Browns rolled out PJ Walker as their starting quarterback against the Seattle Seahawks and his three turnovers proved costly in a 24-20 loss. Walker lost a fumble and tossed a pair of interceptions — including a pick with two minutes left that the Seahawks flipped into the game-winning touchdown.

It’s clear the Browns need to upgrade their depth at the quarterback position, especially considering the uncertainty around Deshaun Watson’s health. Brissett makes a ton of sense considering he hasn’t seen the field this season with the Commanders and is familiar with the Browns’ system.

Brissett started 11 games with the Browns last season, stepping in for Watson, who was serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The Browns went 4-7 in his starts but Brissett defied expectations, passing for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Bleacher Report identified Brissett as an option for the Browns ahead of the trade deadline.

“Instead of waiting out Watson’s injury and hoping he returns to form—which hasn’t been seen since Cleveland acquired his services—general manager Andrew Berry can look at other available options, starting with former backup Jacoby Brissett,” Bleacher Report wrote. “Brissett has yet to play for the Washington Commanders. The team is fully committed to Sam Howell. If the Browns come in with a solid draft compensation, they may be able to reacquire an experienced option, with previous experience in Kevin Stefanski’s system.”

Browns Out on Trade for Jacoby Brissett: Report

Brissett would be the dream option for the Browns at the trade deadline but it doesn’t look like it’s in the cards for Cleveland. Ben Standig of The Athletic said the Browns aren’t in the mix for Brissett, who is one of the Commanders’ players on the trade block with the trade deadline approaching.

“The Browns are not in play for a Brissett reunion — he attempted 369 passes for Cleveland last season — despite speculation amid injury concerns with quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to a league source,” Standig wrote on October 26.

If not Brissett, there are other options for the Browns. Some other high-profile backups that could be available for Cleveland are Carolina Panthers veteran Andy Dalton, Tennessee Titans starter Ryan Tannehill and New Orleans Saints backup Jameis Winston.

Browns QB PJ Walker Shoulders Blame After Loss

The Browns were able to put together some wins with Watson out but Walker’s three turnovers against the Seahawks were too much to overcome. Walker — who started the season on the practice squad – doesn’t know if his number will be called again. But if it is, he knows he has to be better.

“If I’m going to be playing, I’ve got to play better to give us a better chance,” Walker said.

He added: “Turnovers happen. I haven’t seen a quarterback play a football game in his career that never really turned the ball over. They happen. I’ve just got to try to eliminate the two interceptions. The second one hurt, especially. First one was a miscommunication between me and 85 (David Njoku).”

The Browns have not been clear on when Watson will be back. He’s expected to be back soon but nothing has gone to plan with his latest injury.