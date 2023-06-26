Browns Positioned to Add $7 Million Dual-Threat RB as Nick Chubb Backup

The Cleveland Browns are likely to add a running back behind starter Nick Chubb this summer. The question is how much money the team is willing to spend and who that renders available.

The insurance policy of Kareem Hunt grew too pricey and outdated for the Browns’ taste, which led to a parting of ways this offseason. However, Cleveland runs the risk of becoming a one-dimensional offense if forced to elevate Jerome Ford or Demetric Felton Jr. into a major role. The two have produced a combined total of just 32 yards on 16 carries across three professional campaigns between them (one for Ford and two for Felton).

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on June 16 that big-name splashes such as Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott won’t factor into the franchise’s search for a feasible backup rusher. That leaves options who are less expensive and will demand a lighter load of action behind the workhorse that is Chubb.

A name that insiders and talking heads have bandied about a few times over the last couple of months is free agent J.D. McKissic, most recently of the Washington Commanders. McKissic signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the team in 2022 before Washington released him in March to clear around $1.25 million in salary cap space.

J.D. McKissic Offers Reliable Alternative to Nick Chubb on Value Contract

McKissic represents a feasible change of pace behind Chubb at the right price point, and brings considerably more experience and success to the table than either of the Browns’ current backup options.

Cleveland had just shy of $16.9 million in available cap space for 2023 as of Monday, June 26, and reasonable arguments can be made that the team needs to add a linebacker and a defensive tackle to the mix on the other side of the football before the season begins.

If the Browns like McKissic, the franchise is positioned financially to sign him to a contract that is either commensurate or slightly less lucrative, than the $3.5 million annually the Commanders committed to the running back last season.

J.D. McKissic Offers Browns Similar Pass-Catching Ability Formerly Provided by Kareem Hunt

Jake Rill of Bleacher Report on Monday named McKissic among three veteran targets the Browns “must consider” signing ahead of training camp.

“McKissic could be an ideal fit, as he’s an experienced pass-catching [running back] who has a skill set much different than that of Chubb’s,” Rill wrote. “McKissic, a seven-year NFL veteran, spent the past three seasons in Washington. The 29-year-old was limited to eight games last year because of a neck injury, but he put up solid numbers during his time there — especially on the receiving side.”

The running back amassed 672 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 155 carries, producing an average of 4.34 yards per attempt across 35 games played for the Commanders over the past three seasons. McKissic also tallied 150 receptions for 1,159 yards and four touchdowns during that span, per Pro Football Reference.

“By signing McKissic, Cleveland would have another talented playmaker for quarterback Deshaun Watson to utilize in the offense,” Rill continued. “At this point in the offseason, McKissic may be open to signing a low-cost, short-term deal that would make sense for both him and the Browns.”