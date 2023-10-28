New RB Signing Spells Bad News for Browns RB Jerome Ford

The Cleveland Browns added running back John Kelly to their practice squad with Jerome Ford’s status unclear.

Kelly is the third running back the Browns have signed this week following Ford’s ankle injury against the Indianapolis Colts. Ford was able to practice sparingly this week but has been designated as questionable. The Browns also signed running backs Jordan Wilkins and Nate McCrary to the practice squad.

Kelly is a familiar face in Cleveland. He appeared in five games with the Browns during the 2021 and 2022 seasons and was also with Cleveland during the preseason. He was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.

Ford suffered a low-grade, high ankle sprain against the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The original injury timeline had Ford missing 1-2 weeks. However, he “surprised” the team with his performance in practice.

“Browns’ RB Jerome Ford ‘surprised’ the organization with how he ran Thursday, despite his sprained ankle, per source. After testing Ford during today’s practice, the Browns are listing him as questionable for Sunday’s game due to his sprained ankle,” Schefter tweeted on Friday.

Stefanski on Ford: ‘I Saw a Limited Player’

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski painted a slightly different picture while speaking to the media.

“I saw a limited player,” Stefanski said of Ford. “I mean with all these guys that are working through injuries, we’ll make determinations. We’ll watch the tape, make determinations on how they look in 48 hours and then see where it lands.”

Ford took over the lead back duties in Cleveland when Nick Chubb was lost for the season in Week 2 to a knee injury. He leads the team in carries (78) and yards (344). He’s averaged 4.4 yards per carry this season.

Ford said he’s willing to help in any way possible on Sunday, even if he doesn’t suit up.

“I’ll help the team no matter what it is,” Ford said on Friday, October 27. “If I’m able to play and I’m out there on the field or as moral support, giving out water, making sure everyone has what they need.”

Browns RB Kareem Hunt Ready for More Work

If Ford is out, veteran running back Kareem Hunt will be taking on the lead back duties. For Hunt, it’s a surreal situation considering he started the year without a team.

“It’s kind of crazy to think about it. Like I said about midway through September, if you would ask me, I probably wouldn’t have said I wasn’t coming back or something or I didn’t know or think about that,” said Hunt, who was signed two days after Nick Chubb was lost to a season-ending knee injury. “But it happened, it happened for a reason, I guess. God got a plan for us and this team.”

Hunt was dealing with a thigh injury last week but was able to play against the Colts. He has rushed for 78 yards and three touchdowns over the last two weeks.

“You got to go out there and just play, and that’s what it kind of was,” Hunt said. “It’s hard to really say when or when it’s done, but I think each week I’m going to keep getting better and feeling great.”

The Browns will be without quarterback Deshaun Watson once again against the Seahawks. Other notable players who are questionable include wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (back), linebacker Sione Takitaki (hamstring) and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (foot, ankle).