Browns Running Back Faces Demotion After Roster Move

The Cleveland Browns are coming off their bye week a little bit healthier as they prepare for the final leg of a brutally tough stretch of games.

The team on Monday designated rookie running back and kickoff man Jerome Ford for return from the IR after four weeks on the shelf, per the NFL’s official transaction wire. Ford was banged up during a game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4, suffering an ankle injury that forced him to leave that contest early.

Technically, Cleveland has only opened the three-week return window for Ford via his new designation, meaning they can use his roster spot on another player while still allowing the running back to return to practice. However, if he’s healthy enough, Ford can also suit up against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Browns have until this weekend to decide.

D’Ernest Johnson Likely to be Demoted Again After Ford Returns

While Ford had not played a role in the offense through four weeks of his rookie campaign, stuck behind starter Nick Chubb and backup Kareem Hunt, his pending return is meaningful on multiple levels.

First, Ford was a primary kickoff return man for the team from the beginning of the season, returning six kicks for a total of 145 yards, which equates to an average of more than 24 yards per attempt.

Secondly, Ford is likely to slot in as the third-string running back, a job he took from D’Ernest Johnson during the preseason. Johnson produced a breakout year of nearly 700 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, while earning two starts in 2021. This season, however, Johnson has carried the ball just four times for 17 yards and caught two passes for nine yards, per Pro Football Reference.

Hunt’s role was drastically reduced in Weeks 6 and 7 as the Browns acknowledged they were listening to offers for the one-time rushing champion of the NFL. His workload picked back up in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals after the trade deadline came and went.

While it appears Hunt is back to regular use in the rotation, both he and Chubb suffered injuries last season. With Ford back in the fold, if one of them got hurt it would likely be Ford stepping up to fill the gap, while Johnson would move from a fourth-string RB back into third-string position.

Next Three Weeks Will Decide Fate of Browns’ Season

Regardless of how much Ford will or won’t be used on offense or special teams, having as many players back healthy is paramount if the Browns hope to salvage their season on Sunday.

At 3-5, Cleveland has dug itself a hole that will be difficult to climb out of, as the Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the next three opponents on the schedule.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension will be over following the contest against the Bucs and the team plans to start him immediately. If the Browns can hand the reins to Watson at 5-6, or better, Cleveland still has a solid shot at a Wildcard berth into the playoffs. Any worse a mark than that, however, will create a steep climb to the postseason regardless of who lines up under center.