Browns RB Jerome Ford Sends Message After Not Getting Start Against 49ers

Jerome Ford didn’t get the start on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers but posted his best full game since Nick Chubb’s injury in the 19-17 victory.

Ford rushed for 84 yards on 17 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He also caught a pair of passes. After the thrilling upset win against the previously unbeaten 49ers, the usually stoic running back posted a message to social media.

“Throw us in the cage with anybody. Fight, scratch, claw,” Ford tweeted.

Ford’s sentiment was echoed by many other teammates on social media and while talking to reporters. A gritty win — which featured a pregame scuffle with the 49ers — sparked a new kind of swagger from the Browns locker room, particularly the defense.

“”Best in the world’ put it on a teeshirt,” Browns safety Juan Thornhill tweeted.

Jerome Ford Still Active Despite Not Starting for Browns

Ford didn’t get the starting nod, but still finished with 17 carries compared to Kareem Hunt’s 12. The Browns also leaned on Ford in crunch time and he produced a 22-yard run that would set up the eventual game-winning field goal.

“It was a trap play,” Ford told the Akron Beacon Journal. “I seen the down block, and I was like, ‘It’s a lot of space right here.’ So I ran to daylight, and I was trying to get in the end zone, but it didn’t work out too well.”

The Browns have been working Hunt back into football shape after signing him on September 20 following a season-ending injury to Chubb. The Browns ran a great play to get their first touchdown, with Hunt getting a pitch from Harrison Bryant that he took 16 yards to the end zone.

Hunt may have more of an increased role going forward but Ford will still be in the mix.

“I think we’ve talked about Kareem getting back into football shape and he’s there or he’s getting there,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He hadn’t been tackled in a while, but felt like we wanted to get him going early so started him in this game and got him a screen early, but I can’t say enough about Kareem and Jerome. Those guys are running hard, hitting it. It’s not always pretty, but I’m really proud of those guys.”

Running Game Stepping Up is Welcomed Addition

The resurgence of the running game is something that was needed for the Browns. Their 160 yards as a team was their most since Week 2.

“We wanted the coaches to stick with the run and play through us,” Hunt said. “I believe we are a run-first team no matter what. We need to run the football to open up the pass game. We need teams to fear the run.”

The run was especially needed with Deshaun Watson sidelined and they provided support for PJ Walker, who was starting his first game as a member of the Browns. Watson is expected to play this week against the Indianapolis Colts but the team has been mum on if he’ll be available. Watson has missed the last two games.