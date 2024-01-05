Browns Coach Sends Message on Leaving Next Season

Jim Schwartz has turned around the Cleveland Browns defense and he’s well aware that he could draw some interest as a head coach this offseason.

The Browns’ defense has been historically great under Schwartz after some disappointing seasons. Cleveland ranks No. 1 in yards allowed per game, coming in at 266.6.

There’s a chance that Schwartz gets a look for a head coaching spot this offseason. And if he does, he’ll at least listen.

“I’d say this, in any job that you do, you always aspire to the top of that profession. And I’m no different there,” Schwartz said on Thursday, January 4.

That being said, Schwartz has thoroughly enjoyed his time in Cleveland. The Browns clinching a playoff spot in front of their home crowd served as a special memory for Schwartz, who has more than 30 years of experience in the NFL under his belt.

“I’m really happy here,” Schwartz said. “I love the city of Cleveland. That was such a great atmosphere. 31 years in the NFL. That was one of my top five atmospheres that Thursday night. We got a lot of energy from them. We needed to give them a little energy, pay them back. Not many chances you have to be able to clinch at home.”

Browns Stars Praise Jim Schwartz Amid Turnaround

Schwartz has had some nice pieces to work for on the defensive side of the ball. Pass-rusher Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward were both named Pro Bowlers.

“At the beginning of the year, coach Schwartz, he told us he’s going to demand a lot out of us this season and it was going to have to be one of our best seasons so far,” Ward said on Thursday, January 4. “And I feel we’ve been up to the challenge and we’ve taken that on and we’ve been doing what we’re supposed to do to execute that and go out there and help this team out. So I’ve liked the pressure. It’s been good. I’ve been appreciative of his team that he’s brought in and all he’s done for this organization.”

Schwartz’s unit has also battled a variety of injuries down the stretch of the season. Safety Grant Delpit, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, safety Rodney McLeod and pass-rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo are all key players who have missed significant time. The Browns have still managed to be extremely stingy to opposing offenses.

“I like our culture that way,” Schwartz said. “I don’t watch a ton of other teams, but sometimes you can see frustration come out of other teams. You can see guys throwing helmets, you can see guys in scraps on the sideline, coaches and players and players and coaches and coaches, stuff like that. You haven’t seen any of that from our team. If the offense turns the ball over, you don’t see the defense pointing a finger at them or throwing helmets. And if the defense gives up a touchdown, those guys are supportive.”

Jim Schwartz Backs Browns Skipper Kevin Stefanski for Coach of the Year

Schwartz has been vocal in support of his head coach Kevin Stefanski, who is the frontrunner for Coach of the Year. It’d be the second time Stefanski has earned the honor. He was also named Coach of the Year in 2020 — his first season with the Browns.

“I think he’s Coach of The Year. I mean, I don’t think that’s even close. He’s just such a steady hand with the team,” Schwartz said. “A head coach should be a steadying influence in a team, and I don’t think anybody exemplifies that better than Kevin.”

The Browns enter the final week of the season with a 11-5 record. The squad has overcome injuries to key players on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb.

Schwartz and the Browns are set to close out the regular season on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. A Wild Card matchup awaits the Browns after that against the winner of the AFC South.