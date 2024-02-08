Browns QB Joe Flacco Gets Bad News on Future

The free agent market may not be kind to Joe Flacco this offseason, which could end up being a score for the Cleveland Browns.

The 39-year-old Flacco will test the free agent waters this offseason, hoping to earn a shot at a starting gig somewhere. However, Terry Pluto of cleveland.com spoke with an anonymous general manager who doesn’t beleive Flacco will have teams busting down his door.

The major issue? Flacco’s turnovers, per Pluto.

“We got on Joe Flacco and he thought the market for Flacco will be limited,” Pluto said on his podcast “Terry’s Talkin.'” “Even though the numbers are eye-popping, in modern football, turnovers are the scarlet letter on you. They do not like guys who turn the ball over. I was glad to hear that because I assumed we’d have no shot at Flacco. He thinks they will.”

Flacco provided a spark for the Browns’ offense in the regular season, going 4-1 in his starts while passing for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns. But turnovers were an issue. He tossed eight interceptions during his five regular season appearances. He threw two more against the Houston Texans during a 45-14 Wild Card thumping. Both were returned for touchdowns.

Flacco not receiving much interest wouldn’t be a major surprise. After all, he was on his couch until mid-November when the Browns called last season. However, he did prove he has something left in the tank but it may not be enough to land a starting gig.

Browns Made ‘Mistake’ Banking on Deshaun Watson

The Browns had not been shy to spend on a backup quarterback under general manager Andrew Berry previously. Case Keenum and Jacoby Brissett were two veterans that made solid salaries as reliable backups in Cleveland.

That changed last year, with the Browns shipping out Joshua Dobbs before the start of the season and naming rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson the backup. Unfortunatley, the Browns faced the worse-case situation at quarterback, with Watson playing in just six games due to a pair of shoulder injuries.

The Browns ended up utlizing five different quarterbacks in all. Watson, Thompson-Robinson, PJ Walker, Flacco and Jeff Driskel all saw time as the starter.

“Hanging over the Browns is 12 games in three years,” Pluto said, referring to Watson. “Last year, the big mistake they made was assuming Deshaun would be durable because he had been in the past. That’s why they didn’t even keep Dobbs. They just went with DTR — who they liked — and picked up PJ Walker up off of kind of a football rummage sale.”

Joe Flacco Open to Return to Browns

Flacco has been clear that he’d like to pursue a starting opportunity in free agency. But if that doesn’t manifest for the former Super Bowl MVP, Cleveland is still an option.

“I’m open to be back in Cleveland, but I don’t want to rush to any decisions,” Flacco said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast on January 18. “I can’t say enough good things about how this organization is being run right now.”

Flacco understands a return to the Browns would mean he’d backup Watson, who is expected to be ready to roll for the start of training camp. The Browns do not believe bringing Flacco back would cause any locker room issues.

“Zero considerations,” Berry said about the potential “polarity” around a decision to bring Flacco back. “Because of how both individuals are, it’s not a concern internally at all.”

Berry also added that the backup quarterback spot is something the team values. He called it a “top 30 position on the roster.”