Browns Deliver Troublesome Update on QB Joe Flacco After ‘Tweak’

The Cleveland Browns have had their share of injuries at the quarterback position this season and now veteran Joe Flacco is dealing with a calf injury.

Flacco suffered a calf injury on December 17 during a 20-17 comeback win against Chicago Bears. The Browns did not hold a full practice on Wednesday but Flacco would have been limited with the injury.

It’s not quite clear when Flacco was injured in the game. He sparked a fourth-quarter comeback against the Bears, recording 212 yards passing over the final 15 minutes. It was the most by a Browns quarterback in the fourth quarter in 45 years.

The Browns don’t expect the calf injury to be something that holds the 38-year-old Flacco back on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

“He’s been moving better than I expected. He made three big plays on a scramble drill during the game, including a touchdown to David [Njoku],” Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said on Thursday, December 21. “His calf, he tweaked it a little bit but I don’t see it being an issue. He’s made some great plays moving out of the pocket and buying time in the pocket.”

Flacco joins an extensive list of players who are banged up. Browns who would not have practiced on Wednesday if the team was a full-go were: Joel Bitonio (back, knee), receiver Amari Cooper (rest), defensive end Myles Garrett (rest/shoulder), linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), tight end David Njoku (rest/knee), defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (pectoral), guard Wyatt Teller (rest/ankle) and safety Juan Thornhill (calf).

Flacco was on the field on Thursday for practice.

Browns QB Joe Flacco Focused on Staying in Moment

It’s been a whirlwind month for Flacco, who was signed off the couch by the Browns in late November and has turned into a folk hero in Cleveland. Flacco is 2-1 as the starter with the Browns. He’s notched 939 passing yards in those three starts with seven touchdowns.

The Browns are in a position to make the postseason but Flacco is staying focused on the task at hand.

“It really just takes us being in the moment and coming in here and doing our work and all those things and then actually going out on game day and coming through,” Flacco said on Wednesday. “So I think what we’ve done so far I think can give us the confidence to feel that’s the way it should go, but it’s still up to us to kind of, like I said, stay in the moment, look at what’s important now and go do the job.”

Browns Not Likely to Face Texans QB CJ Stroud

The Browns are unlikely to see Texans standout rookie quarterback CJ Stroud on Sunday. Stroud missed last week’s matchup and is still in concussion protocol. He’s unlikely to play against the Browns, per ESPN.

Stroud has passed for 3,631 yards, 20 touchdowns and 5 interceptions this season. If he is indeed unable to go, former Browns QB Case Keenum would draw the start.

“I think C.J. Stroud’s having as good a year as there is. Doesn’t not look like a rookie. The way he plays, the decision-making and physical talent is off the charts,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Then Case comes in last week, starts and wins. That’s what he does. He’s played a lot of football games in his career, started a lot of football games in his career, has won. So we know the type of talent that he has as well.”

The Browns are a 2.5-point road favorite against the Texans