Browns Make Roster Move With QB Joe Flacco Amid Uncertainty

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco reverted back to the Cleveland Browns practice squad on Monday — one day after making his first start.

Flacco got the starting nod against the Los Angeles Rams and gave the Browns some of the best quarterback play they have seen this season. Flacco completed 23-of-44 of his passes for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns. A costly fourth-quarter interception ruined what was otherwise a solid day for the 38-year-old passer.

Flacco passed the eye test and it would seem foolish for the Browns to go back to either rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson — who is still in concussion protocol — or PJ Walker. Both quarterbacks have seen time as the starter this season but have not been able to run the offense like Flacco and struggled with turnovers.

Despite that, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski remains undecided on who his starting quarterback will be for a must-win game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I’m not going to get into those types of things on Monday,” Stefanski said. “We’ll work through that.”

Flacco reverting to the practice squad is simply part of the process. Veteran players can be elevated three times before needing to be signed to the active roster. In addition, the Browns can protect up to four players each week and Flacco is likely among those. With a bevy of quarterback injuries around the league, losing the veteran passer after his successful audition as the starter would be a rough look.

Joe Flacco Wants Another Chance as Browns Starter

Flacco was frustrated with himself after the game due to the interception. But he also made it clear that he’d like another shot at the starting gig.

“Listen, I know I can play,” Flacco said. “I think every time you go take the field, you’re obviously proving to yourself and proving to other people that you can play the game, but deep down I know I can play the game so that’s not my thought process at this point.

“These are the games that I honestly love to be in. They come down to the fourth quarter and they’re not pretty and they’re going to be tight. I think I excel in the games that are played tight and need to have good decisions be made.”

What made Flacco’s performance even more impressive was that he played the majority of the game without his top receiver, Amari Cooper. The Browns’ leading receiver went down in the second quarter with a concussion.

Jaguars May Not Have Trevor Lawrence Against Browns

The Browns are looking to snap a two-game skid and may catch a break when they face off against the Jaguars. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered an ankle injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Lawrence was helped to the locker room and is questionable to face the Browns. If he can’t go, the Browns will see C.J. Beathard.

“We’ll see where Trevor’s at first, but we’ve got 100% confidence in C.J.,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said after the game. “He’s a veteran player. He’s played a lot of football, and if he happens to be the guy then we’ll get behind him and support him.”

Beathard is 2-10 as a starter in his career, all of those starts coming with the San Francisco 49ers. He’s tossed 18 career touchdowns to 14 interceptions.