Browns Make Final Call on Flacco, Rule Out Pro-Bowl Defender

The Cleveland Browns have made their decision at quarterback for this weekend’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The team announced on Friday, December 1, that Joe Flacco will get the starting nod as rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson continues to navigate the league’s concussion protocol.

"#Browns Joe Flacco will start vs Rams team says," Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on X.

“#Browns Joe Flacco will start vs Rams team says,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on X.

Flacco will be the fourth QB to start a game for Browns in 12 games this season, joining Thompson-Robinson (three starts), P.J Walker (two starts) and Deshaun Watson (six starts).

Browns Rule Out Denzel Ward, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Marquise Goodwin vs. Rams

Cleveland ruled Thompson-Robinson out this week, which means Walker will serve as Flacco’s backup. Also sidelined for Sunday’s game will be two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and perhaps the team’s fastest wide receiver in Marquise Goodwin.

"#Browns ruled out DTR, Denzel Ward, Marquise Goodwin," Scott Petrak of BrownsZone reported Friday.

“#Browns ruled out DTR, Denzel Ward, Marquise Goodwin,” Scott Petrak of BrownsZone reported Friday.

Goodwin continues to battle lingering concussion symptoms, while Ward is nursing a shoulder injury he sustained two weeks ago in the Browns’ victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ward also missed last Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos due to his shoulder issue.