Browns Proposed Blockbuster Lands Team Bears QB as Watson Fill-in

The Cleveland Browns have issues at quarterback and a proposed blockbuster trade would land them a remedy in the form of Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields.

The trade for Fields was proposed by Ryan Heckman of Dawg Pound Daily, who hypothesized some “aggressive” moves that could help the Browns become the favorite in the AFC North. Other options included much-discussed names like Tennessee Titans stars DeAndre Hopkins and Derrick Henry, as well as Denver Broncos pass-catcher Jerry Jeudy.

However, the proposed move for Fields stood out, considering the Browns’ current situation at quarterback. Here’s what Heckman had to say about a potential deal”

“You want to talk about a complete and utter shock to the NFL? Look no further. This would count as the most surprising trade to go down in recent memory, with the Browns already having Deshaun Watson on the roster. … Sure, Watson is hurt. But, we don’t know if there are any underlying issues going on behind the scenes. And, if Cleveland wants to win right now, then going after another quarterback could be in the cards. “Justin Fields is still on his rookie deal, so Cleveland wouldn’t have to worry about paying him. He’s got next year, plus a possible fifth-year option before Cleveland would have to make a decision. Plus, who knows what happens with Watson in the next year or two.”

Bears Unlikely to Deal Justin Fields at Trade Deadline

The idea of the Bears looking to trade Fields has merits. Despite a couple of solid games this season, he hasn’t truly panned out as the quarterback of the future Chicago was hoping for when they drafted him No. 11 overall in 2021.

The Bears are also stockpiled for the draft thanks to trading away the No. 1 overall pick a year ago. Chicago has its first-round pick as well as the Carolina Panthers‘ top selection. Both teams are basement dwellers, combining for three wins this season. Depending on how the season shakes out, the Bears could end up with a pair of top-five picks next season and potentially the No. 1 overall pick. That would net them USC star quarterback Caleb Williams.

It’s a fun theory but Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune wrote on October 24 that he “doesn’t envision a situation in which the Bears would consider trading Fields before the deadline.”

Fields is also dealing with a thumb injury that has kept him on the sideline for a couple of weeks. That will make any team wary about giving up assets to land him if the idea is he’ll contribute this season. A trade closer to the draft makes more sense for the Bears.

Browns Trading for Justin Fields is Not Feasible

The Browns have a very clear QB problem with Watson’s shoulder injury extending beyond a month. There’s still no firm timeline for his return and he may sit out this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Watson has missed the majority of the Browns’ past four games, playing just a quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on October 22 before exiting.

PJ Walker has done most of the filling in for Watson but he has not looked sharp. He turned the ball over three times against the Seahawks last week and has not proven to be capable of being a starting quarterback for a playoff-caliber team.

Fields would be a great get for the Browns to step in for Watson if his injury lingers any longer. But it’s not a trade Cleveland will entertain. The cost of the move in assets alone would be too much. The Browns are less than two years removed from giving up three first-round picks for Watson. The franchise also handed Watson a $230 million fully guaranteed contract upon his arrival, which keeps him in Cleveland through the 2026 season.

A more practical solution for the Browns would be a veteran like Jacoby Brissett, Jameis Winston, or Andy Dalton.