Browns Projected to Part Ways With Once Highly Touted QB

The Cleveland Browns have more questions than answers at quarterback as training camp nears, though the odd man out in the four-player position group is readily clear.

The Browns plucked former third-round draft pick Kellen Mond off of waivers last August after the Minnesota Vikings axed the QB as part of their final round preseason cuts. Unfortunately for Mond, history looks likely to repeat itself.

Last year was one of opportunity under center in Cleveland, with Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games. However, those opportunities fell to Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs — the two players ahead of Mond on the depth chart in 2022. Brissett is gone, competing now for the Washington Commanders‘ starting job, while Dobbs has returned and poised to assume the backup role behind Watson.

As for the team’s third quarterback, the Browns selected rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson out of UCLA in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft. His presence is likely to push Mond off the depth chart, even despite a new league rule allowing teams to dress a third/emergency QB without that player counting against the 53-man game day roster limit.

Jake Burns of Orange and Brown Report predicted Mond’s demise on Friday, July 14, describing it as “obvious.”