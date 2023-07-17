Browns Projected to Part Ways With Once Highly Touted QB

The Cleveland Browns have more questions than answers at quarterback as training camp nears, though the odd man out in the four-player position group is readily clear.
The Browns plucked former third-round draft pick Kellen Mond off of waivers last August after the Minnesota Vikings axed the QB as part of their final round preseason cuts. Unfortunately for Mond, history looks likely to repeat itself.
Last year was one of opportunity under center in Cleveland, with Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games. However, those opportunities fell to Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs — the two players ahead of Mond on the depth chart in 2022. Brissett is gone, competing now for the Washington Commanders‘ starting job, while Dobbs has returned and poised to assume the backup role behind Watson.
As for the team’s third quarterback, the Browns selected rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson out of UCLA in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft. His presence is likely to push Mond off the depth chart, even despite a new league rule allowing teams to dress a third/emergency QB without that player counting against the 53-man game day roster limit.
Jake Burns of Orange and Brown Report predicted Mond’s demise on Friday, July 14, describing it as “obvious.”
“The moves here feel obvious, as the Browns will likely keep [Thompson-Robinson] on as the designated game day third quarterback,” Burns wrote. “Mond does have a shot at a practice squad role, as it feels unlikely he is claimed.”
Kellen Mond Likely Bound for Browns’ Practice Squad or New NFL Team
If and when the Browns decide to cut Mond, he will head to the NFL’s waiver system. At that point, other teams around the league will have the option to take a flier on the 24-year-old signal caller who is entering his third professional season in 2023.
It was to the waiver wire that Burns was referencing when he contended that Mond is “unlikely” to be “claimed.” The former No. 66 overall pick in the 2021 draft who signed a four-year, $5.2 million rookie deal, Mond has failed to show enough in either Minneapolis or Cleveland to earn a chance at meaningful snaps.
For his career, Mond has appeared in just one game and played just one series, taking a total of three regular season snaps across the first two seasons of his NFL tenure. He is 2-of-3 passing for 5 yards, 0 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, per Pro Football Reference. Mond has not rushed the football as a professional quarterback.
At this point in his career, the practice squad reads like the place Mond belongs. However, he may get a chance to suit up again for the Browns, or some other franchise, now that teams will be allowed to run three quarterbacks onto the sideline for each game. Barring significant injury, however, it doesn’t appear like Mond’s chance to do so will come anytime soon in Cleveland.
Deshaun Watson Has Browns’ QB Position in Chokehold for Next Several Years
Cleveland is a bad spot for any backup quarterbacks who have designs on playing quickly or frequently. The primary reason for that is Watson’s contract.
The Browns guaranteed him $230 million over five years, and the QB will enter the second season of that deal in 2023. Falling to a point where Cleveland has to bench Watson for anything other than serious injury concerns will be a disastrous outcome likely to result in the firings of one, or both, of general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski.
Translation: Come hell or high water, if Watson can walk, this dude is playing.
Trading Watson’s deal at this point is next to impossible after he looked bad in six games to end last season in Cleveland. Watson completed just 58.2% of his passes, throwing for 1,102 yards, 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, per Pro Football Reference. The Browns went 3-3 down the stretch with Watson as the starter.
Cleveland bet the farm on Watson returning to his pre-suspension Pro-Bowl form and has spent huge around him to make the team a contender, at least on paper, assuming the quarterback can recapture his glory days. But even if he can’t, Watson isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The same can’t be said for those around him.