Browns Sign Former Ravens RB Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Browns are adding a veteran running back to the mix, signing Kenyan Drake to their practice squad.

Drake worked out for the Browns last week but left without signing. On Tuesday, he tweeted out a GIF of well-known Browns fan “Pumpkinhead,” signaling he had signed with Cleveland. The Browns made an announcement official shortly after.

Drake is in his eighth season out of Alabama. Drake has played in 103 games with 44 starts, compiled 868 carries for 3,866 yards and 33 touchdowns. Drake appeared in two games for the Ravens this season, notching two receptions for 31 yards. He was originally a third-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2016.

Drake’s best season came in 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals. He collected 955 yards and 10 touchdowns. What could be intriguing for the Browns is Drake’s pass-catching ability out of the backfield. He has 218 receptions for 1,655 yards and eight touchdowns in his career.

The Browns made a flurry of moves at the running back position last week, bringing in Nate McCrary and Jordan Wilkins. Both were waived after the signing of Drake. The Browns also signed John Kelly late week but he’s staying put for now.

The Browns also signed tackle Geron Christian, and wide receiver James Proche to the practice squad. In addition, the team announced it had placed tackle Ty Nsekhe (biceps) on practice squad/injured.

Browns Running Back Room Has Been Banged Up

The run game has been the strength of the Browns over the last few years but the team took a big hit when star RB Nick Chubb went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2.

The Browns turned the keys over to second-year running back Jerome Ford and also brought back Kareem Hunt. Both Hunt (thigh) and Ford (ankle) have dealt with injuries this season but have yet to miss a game.

After a few lackluster performances sans-Chubb, the Browns’ running game has been decent the last three weeks, going over 150 yards as a team in each matchup. Ford leads the team in rushing with 381 yards and Hunt has 158. Chubb is still the team’s second-leading rusher with 170 yards.

Browns RB Kareem Hunt Voiced Displeasure About Usage

The Browns had a controversial call last week on third down with just over two minutes remaining and the lead, choosing to pass instead of run to pick up 3 yards. It resulted in PJ Walker throwing an interception and the Seattle Seahawks marched down the field and scored the game-winning touchdown.

Hunt did not receive a carry in the fourth quarter and voiced some displeasure in his role after the game.

“I didn’t get a chance to whole fourth quarter, so it’s cool,” he said. “I don’t know. I just go and play my role. That’s what I do.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he’d talk to Hunt but didn’t want to overblow the issue.

“You know, I will talk to Kareem like I talk to all of our guys. Kareem wants to help this football team,” Stefanski said. “Pleased with really all of those running backs. I thought they all ran hard. They made plays in the pass game as well. I thought we had a good balance of all those guys, but I like players that want to help the football team.”

The Browns have a chance to rebound this week against a one-win Cardinals team that’s expected to start rookie Clayton Tune.