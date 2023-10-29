Trade Proposal Lands Browns $35 Million Pro-Bowl QB

The Cleveland Browns will continue to press their luck with P.J. Walker under center, but this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks may be the last time.

Cleveland is hopeful Deshaun Watson’s shoulder will be ready by Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. But Browns fans have heard that narrative multiple times already this year only for the opposite to prove true, so no one should be holding their breath.

The other option for Cleveland is to make a move for a veteran quarterback ahead of the NFL’s October 31 trade deadline, and there are a couple of paths the team could take.

The more likely deal would see the Browns re-acquire Jacoby Brissett from the Washington Commanders, who will be sellers for certain if they fall to the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. A less likely but more exciting prospect is a trade with the Minnesota Vikings for Kirk Cousins who has been a Pro Bowler in each of the past two seasons.

Kirk Cousins Perfect 1-Year Rental for Cleveland Browns

Minnesota started the season off 1-4 and then lost All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson for at least four weeks to a hamstring strain. At that point, it looked like Cousins would almost certainly become available ahead of the deadline. He is bound for free agency in March and the Vikings have foregone opportunities to extend him long-term in each of the past two offseasons.

However, Minnesota has since won consecutive games and built a potential case as buyers due to a weak schedule and ESPN’s Football Power Index giving the Vikings a 55.8% chance to make the playoffs heading into Week 8. That math will change significantly if Minnesota falls to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, which is the only feasible path toward a trade for Cousins by the Browns or any other QB-needy squad around the league. The Vikings are 1-point favorites to win the contest as of Saturday evening, per Draft Kings Sportsbook.

If the Packers win and Cousins heads to the trade block, he represents a reasonable one-year rental for Cleveland. Most of Cousins’ $35 million paycheck in 2023 is in the form of bonus money that the Vikings have already paid out. As such, Cousins will cost the Browns just $555,555 per outing in the form of game checks. That equals out to just over $5.5 million in financial commitment on Cleveland’s part for a veteran winner who is a significant upgrade over Walker in both talent and experience.

Kirk Cousins Doesn’t Represent Chance of Long-Term QB Controversy with Deshaun Watson, Browns

Cousins is 75-67-2 as an NFL starter and has thrown for 2,057 yards, 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions this season. He is capable of taking pressure off a Browns run game that continues to battle injury, with Jerome Ford in danger of missing this weekend’s game due to an ankle sprain.

Cousins also offers Watson whatever window is necessary to heal his shoulder and return to the form he showed in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. Watson threw for an efficient 289 yards and 2 touchdowns that day in a blowout win.

There is no chance of Cousins replacing Watson in Cleveland, as Watson’s salary cap number jumps to $64 million in 2024 and will remain there through the final three years of his contract. Due to his struggles and financial situation, there isn’t a team in the NFL right now that would take on Watson in trade — even if the Browns paid them to do it. Cousins’ impending free agency also rules out the possibility of any kind of long-term QB controversy.

Perhaps some interesting questions will arise if the Browns trade for Cousins, he plays well and Watson comes back healthy a month or so from now. But having two QBs capable of starting and winning big games in tandem with one of the league’s best defenses is a good problem to have.

Cousins has said he doesn’t plan to waive his no-trade clause, which is the only way Minnesota is allowed to shop him. But if the Vikings fall to 3-5 this weekend, a trade may be in the best interest of all parties. In that scenario, the Browns should pursue Cousins aggressively with the rights to two fifth-round and two sixth-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.