Browns Lose Speedy WR for Showdown with Broncos

The Cleveland Browns will be without one of their fastest pass-catchers for this weekend’s matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that wide receiver Marquise Goodwin will miss the game on Sunday, November 26, at Mile High due to lingering issues from a concussion.

“Yeah, he’s still in that [concussion] protocol, but he’s doing everything in his power,” Stefanski said Friday. “With those injuries, as you know, you follow the protocol to a T and you make sure that when they’re ready, they’re back out there.”

Marquise Goodwin Fighting Through Mostly Lost Season in 2023

Goodwin, who recently turned 33 years old, also missed Cleveland’s Week-11 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to his head injury. The veteran wideout suffered from blood clots over the summer, which kept him out for almost the entirety of the preseason.

So far this year, Goodwin has played in eight games, though he has only seen the field for a total of 84 offensive snaps. He has made just 3 catches for 10 yards on 11 targets, per Pro Football Reference.

Cleveland inked Goodwin to a one-year, $1.7 million deal as an alternative who could offer the same speed element that struggling pass-catcher Anthony Schwartz brought to the receiver room. The Browns ultimately cut Schwartz after a tough preseason, and he eventually signed with the Miami Dolphins in mid-November.

Goodwin, however, has not been healthy or successful enough in 2023 to bring the contributions to Cleveland’s offense that the organization hoped he would.

Browns Lose CB Denzel Ward for Game Against Broncos

Also out on Sunday in Denver will be starting cornerback Denzel Ward.

Ward, a two-time Pro Bowler, suffered a shoulder injury against the Steelers last week. Stefanski confirmed the team will keep him out at least this weekend and potentially longer, as the $100 million defensive back recovers.

“Next man up,” Stefanski said Friday. “Guys got to step up. That’s the name of this game. Don’t have Denzel this week, but feel confident in the guys we do have.”

A reporter then asked a follow-up about whether Ward would miss more time than just Sunday’s game.

“We’ll see,” Stefanski responded. “Ruling him out for this game, but we’ll see.”

Ward’s loss is unquestionably a bigger hindrance to the Browns’ prospects of defeating the Broncos than the loss of Goodwin, simply because he occupies a much larger role as a starter and has played so many more relevant snaps than has the wideout. That said, Cleveland’s offense may be more important to the outcome Sunday than its defense.

Denver is arguably the hottest team in the NFL currently, now 5-5 on the strength of a four-game winning streak that includes victories over three prospective playoff teams in the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings.

While Broncos quarterback Russel Wilson has been more effective during the winning streak, and really all season, than some analysts have been willing to give him credit for, it has been the ability of the Denver defense to flip the script that has changed the franchise’s fortunes.

The Broncos gave up 164 points to opposing offenses between Weeks 2-5, an average of 41 points per game. Denver has allowed just 68 points total over its last four wins.