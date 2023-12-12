Browns CB Martin Emerson Sends Warning to NFL After Career Game

The Cleveland Browns fan base is affectionately known as the Dawg Pound by those familiar with the team — a nickname that is apropos when it comes to second-year cornerback Martin Emerson.

A third-round pick in 2022, Emerson has been a dog in the secondary since entering the NFL. He played a backup role as a rookie, appearing in all 17 regular-season games but starting only six. His role has expanded this season, as Emerson has again appeared in all 13 regular-season games to-date but has earned a starting nod in nine of those contests.

Emerson broke up 15 passes as a rookie, which rated him among the top first-year cornerbacks in professional football. He is on pace to do something similar in 2023 with 10 pass breakups through 13 games. However, Emerson has also become a turnover machine by recording 4 interceptions in his sophomore NFL season.

Emerson made two picks in the Browns’ crucial victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 10, and sent a message to the entire NFL following the best performance of his career.

STOP PLAYING WITH 23 🦅 #BrownsWin — Martin Emerson Jr (@MartyMargg1) December 10, 2023

“STOP PLAYING WITH 23 🦅 #BrownsWin,” Emerson posted to X.

Martin Emerson Has Provided Browns Best Value at CB Position this Season

Emerson is among a handful of steals that Browns general manager Andrew Berry has drafted over the past couple of years and has grown into a critical element of one of the league’s most feared secondaries.

The 23-year-old defensive back has allowed just 22 completions on 50 targets this season (44% completion rate) and is affording opposing quarterbacks a cumulative rating of 33.8, per Pro Football Reference.

Emerson ranks 42nd among 118 cornerbacks in the NFL this season who have seen enough snaps to qualify, based on the advanced metrics calculated by Pro Football Focus. His rating is better than both two-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward and third-year cornerback Greg Newsome II, who entered this season as Cleveland’s top two cover defenders.

Emerson’s value to the Browns is even higher because he is playing in the second season of his four-year, $5.5 million rookie contract. Newsome is in the third-year of his $12.75 million rookie deal, which is roughly 2.5x the value of Emerson’s due to Newsome’s status as a first-round pick. Ward is playing on a five-year, $100.5 million contract — representing the second-highest annual average salary at the position — which he signed in April 2022.

Browns Defense Remains Elite, Despite Allowing Surge of Points Over Past 3 Weeks

The Browns (8-5) remain the best defense in the NFL through 14 weeks, surrendering just 263 yards per game, according to The Football Database.

Cleveland has dipped to a tie for 14th in points allowed at 20.9 per game, but got back on track in terms of pressuring the quarterback in the team’s 31-27 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday. The Browns tallied 4 sacks after producing zero over the previous two games, both road losses to the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams, respectively.

The Browns, currently second in the AFC North Division and the No. 5 seed in the AFC Playoffs, host the Chicago Bears on December 17.