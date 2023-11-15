Browns Recruiting Recently Released Jets Running Back

The New York Jets released running back Michael Carter on Tuesday and Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore pounced on the opportunity to recruit his former teammate.

Moore responded to a tweet from ESPN insider Adam Schefter announcing the move with a series of emojis, which translated indicated that he would like to see Carter land with the Browns.

Carter was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2021 and had some productive seasons in New York, particularly as a rookie. He gained 964 yards from scrimmage during his first season. Carter didnʻt quite match that production last year but was still a contributor, notching 402 yards rushing on 114 carries and 41 catches for 288 yards.

However, Carterʻs role within the Jets offense was almost non-existent this season. Prior to his release, Carter had just eight rushes for 38 yards in the Jets’ crowded backfield. He caught 15 passes for 68 yards and did not find the end zone.

Moore faced a similar situation with the Jets last year and expressed his frustration with his role in the offense. It led to a trade this offseason to the Browns, where he has established himself as the No. 2 receiver in the offense behind Amari Cooper.

Browns Could Use Michael Carter’s Skill Set

Carter could be an interesting addition to the Browns roster. Cleveland lost Pro Bowler Nick Chubb for the season in Week 2 and have been using mostly a running back by committee approach.

The Browns running game took some time to get revved up without Chubb. But Cleveland has righted the ship and is second in the league in rushing yards per game (147.9).

Jerome Ford has been the lead back, notching 124 carries for 532 yards. Kareem Hunt has chipped in with 228 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns. Pierre Strong Jr. has been in the rotation occasionaly with Hunt and Ford both dealing with injuries. Strong has carried the ball 34 times this season for 152 yards and holds the best per carry average of the three (4.5).

Carter has displayed that he can be a reliable third down back and is dangerous as a pass-catcher. Ford and Hunt are both solid receivers as well but the Browns should take every chance to improve their roster seriously as they eye a playoff run. Carter would supply proven depth in case injuries pop up.

Browns Preparing for Big Week Against Steelers

With their come from behind victory against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10, the Browns are now firmly in contention in a packed AFC North at 6-3. The Browns’ matchup this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers could potentially be for the top spot in the division.

“Right now the Steelers mean the most,” Ford said on Monday, November 13. “It’s the next game and we’re excited to play them. Big rivalry and we’re looking forward to play a hard game, get the job done.”

The Steelers beat the Browns in their first matchup of the season in Pittsburgh 26-22 on September 18. The Browns out-gained the Steelers in total yardage 408-255 but were not able to come out with the win.

The Browns are a 4-point favorite for the matchup against the Steelers, per BetMGM.