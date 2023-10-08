Browns Named Top Trade Destination for Jets Running Back

The Cleveland Browns missed their shot to trade for Jonathan Taylor, but the former NFL rushing champion wasn’t the only candidate capable of bolstering the backfield.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Wednesday, October 4, suggested that the Browns are among the top landing spots for New York Jets running back Michael Carter who has fallen to third-string since the return of Breece Hall and the addition of Dalvin Cook.

The Browns would be a logical suitor as they continue to reel from the season-ending loss of Nick Chubb . While Cleveland did sign Kareem Hunt following Chubb’s injury, it has failed to reach 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games. The Browns’ inability to lean on the run was a huge factor in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens , particularly with rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center in place of Deshaun Watson (shoulder).

Carter could be much more valuable to a running back-needy team, as he has starting experience (21 games) and is a capable receiver out of the backfield.

Michael Carter Was Productive RB Over First 2 Seasons with Jets

Carter became a contributor immediately after the Jets drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 107 overall).

The running back appeared in 30 games over his first two seasons, earning 261 carries and 99 targets in the passing game. Through four contests in 2023, however, Carter has carried the ball just 4 times and seen only 8 passes come his way, per Pro Football Reference.

New York hasn’t demoted Carter due to injury or poor performance, but rather because he is behind two highly-talented and highly-touted playmakers in Hall and Cook. Carter rushed for 1,041 yards and 7 touchdowns over his first two years in New York and caught 77 passes for 613 yards over that span.

He has two years left on his $4.3 million rookie contract, including this season, which makes him an inexpensive and low-risk trade target for Cleveland to pursue.

Jerome Ford Has Struggled Since Replacing Nick Chubb as Browns’ Starter

The Browns are on a bye this weekend before returning to face the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in Cleveland on October 15. That gives the franchise an extra seven days to address what has become a problematic running game over the past two weeks.

Jerome Ford stepped into a starting role when Chubb went down in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, finishing that game with 106 yards on 16 rushes as well as 3 catches for 25 yards and a touchdown. Since then, however, Ford has struggled mightily.

Over the past two weeks, Ford has carried the ball 19 times for 44 yards. He’s caught 7 passes for 52 yards and another score during that span, but hasn’t inspired confidence that he can carry the load as the team’s primary rusher. Hunt has also struggled, carrying the ball just 10 times for 25 yards in Weeks 3 and 4 combined.

The stat sheet indicates that Cleveland clearly needs to add another running back to the fold ahead of the NFL’s October 31 trade deadline. While Carter may not be the most exciting addition, he brings a track record of reasonable success at an affordable price and offers an answer now that Taylor has signed a contract extension and will remain with the Indianapolis Colts for the next several years.