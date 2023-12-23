Browns Star Myles Garrett Sends Warning to Texans QB Case Keenum

Myles Garrett doesn’t plan to take it easy on his former Cleveland Browns teammate Case Keenum when they meet up on Sunday.

Keenum will start on Sunday for the Houston Texans with standout rookie C.J. Stroud ruled out with a concussion. He’ll spend a good chunk of his afternoon trying to avoid pressure from Garrett, although Keenum revealed they might have a deal in place.

“I’m hoping he remembers the deal I made with him in the hot tub back in 2021,” Keenum said during an appearance on the “ManningCast” during Monday Night Football. “I said ‘Hey Myles, if I give you two sacks in the first quarter, you just don’t rush for the rest of the game.’ Obviously, I don’t know if I’ll be playing or not yet, but we’ll see if he remembers that deal.”

Peyton Manning joked that it’s a good deal for Keenum, who spent a pair of seasons as Garrett’s teammate in Cleveland.

“I like that, that’s smart,” Manning said. “That’s good forward-thinking on your part.”

However, Garrett isn’t planning to abide by their verbal agreement, joking that he never saw a signed contract.

“I don’t recall signing on any dotted lines,” Garrett said on Friday, December 22. “If he’s got the paper he can show it to me on Sunday. We might be able to work something out, but until then I think I might have to do the dirty work.”

Browns Star Myles Garrett Trying to Snap Sack-less Streak

Garrett has 13 sacks this season but has been held without one for four straight games. He’s been battling a shoulder injury and what he has voiced as unfair officiating. However, he’s still making an impact, despite not logging sacks.

“As far as beating blockers and having success against my matchup, I think yes,” Garrett said when asked if he’s still dominant. “As successful as I have been in the past, doesn’t mean I can’t take it to another level. Doesn’t mean I can’t find ways to improve or help improve the people around me, my teammates. I’ve got to continue to find a way to make more explosive plays. I want to say lacking but a little bit of a shortage of late, but got to continue to get the ball for us and make those plays.”

The task won’t be any easier this week for Garrett, who will be matched up with three-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil. But Garrett is game for the challenge.

“I think he’s one of the best tackles in the league, left or right,” Garrett said. “Special talent, great technique, exceptional athlete. Guy has it all. So looking forward to the matchup, much like was earlier this year against Trent (Williams).”

Garrett, Browns Have High Praise for Case Keenum

Keenum led the Texans to victory last week, passing for 229 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He has more than a decade of experience in the league and the Browns won’t be taking Keenum lightly.

“A true vet that has seen everything,” Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said of Keenum. “Very accurate passer. He does it a little bit different than C.J. Stroud, but led them to a win last week. And when it’s all said and done, head coaches and quarterbacks are judged on wins and Case Keenum is a winner.”

Like the Browns, the Texans are battling for a playoff spot. At 8-6, Houston is in a three-way tie with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South.

The Browns are 9-5 and firmly in the running for a Wild Card spot. With a win, NFL.com projects that Cleveland will have a 99% shot of making the postseason.