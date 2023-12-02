Browns DE Myles Garrett Sends Message on Rams Star Aaron Donald

Two of the best defensive players in the league will be on the field on Sunday as Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald lead their teams into battle.

Garrett is one of the top contenders for Defensive Player of the Year — an award Donald has won three times (2017, 2018, 2020). Garrett has nothing but respect for Donald, who is still one of the most impactful players in the game.

“I mean, the man needs no more adjectives or descriptors. You say he’s one of the best to ever do it in any position,” Garrett said on Friday, December 1. “He’s a dominant force. Every time you step on the field, you have to account for him with more than one man. Everyone has to have a plan to address this guy. Just longevity, which he’s doing it. He’s been doing it since he came into the league till now. And he’s fun to watch.”

Donald has notched 38 tackles this season along with 5.5 sacks. He’s registered an elite grade of 89.8 on Pro Football Focus.

Garrett is no slouch either. The powerful pass-rusher has 13 sacks this season — just a half-sack off the league lead. He’ll be trying to take down Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is savvy in the pocket.

“One of the first guys to just throw from any arm angle out the pocket,” Garrett said of Stafford. “He’s as tough as they come guys. Definitely can’t be downplayed at all. He can dime any part of the field. No matter what age he is, he’s able to make big plays for his team. And he wants to stay in the pocket, but if he isn’t, he gets chased out and he’s still making plays on the field.”

Myles Garrett Battling Through Shoulder Injury

Garrett is battling a shoulder injury and there were worries after Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos that his season could be over. The former top pick could not get his shirt on without help and was visibly hampered by the injury against the Broncos in the second half.

However, Garrett has worked through the week to get ready to play and will give it a go against the Rams.

“I’m feeling great right now,” Garrett said. “I mean, as my PT would say, that Wolverine blood and thanks to other staff here and my health and wellness team, culminated in me getting back on the field sooner than maybe some would have expected and being able to feel good going into this weekend, really, thanks for them.”

Browns Will Miss Denzel Ward Against Rams

One star who won’t be on the field on Sunday against the Rams is cornerback Denzel Ward. He’s currently working through a shoulder injury and will miss his second consecutive game.

“It’s hard not having the warden out there, man,” safety Grant Delpit said on December 1. “Man, it’s hard not having him out here, but he’s trying to get healthy so we’ll be alright.”

In Ward’s absence, Greg Newsome and Martin Emerson Jr. will hold down the outside spots. Mike Ford will see some time in the slot and the Browns elevated cornerback AJ Green from the practice squad.