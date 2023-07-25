Browns Star Myles Garrett Claps Back After Former Teammate’s Callout

Myles Garrett took some heat this offseason for what his ex-Cleveland Browns teammates Malik Jackson dubbed a lack of proper leadership skills but the powerful pass-rusher isn’t sweating it.

Jackson played for the Browns in 2021, starting 16 games on Cleveland’s defensive line alongside Garrett. The veteran defensive tackle joined Good Morning Football on July 13 and Garettʻs leadership came up as a topic.

“Myles was a young player and I don’t think his leadership skills were the best at that time but as he’s gotten older he understands what it takes, and he has had a lot of guys around him to show him what he needs to do,” Jackson said. “I think he needs to take that bull by the horns and just lead more by example as far as in the classroom because we all know what he can do on the field but to be able to go in the classroom, command that respect, and tell guys what to do is really where I think he really needs to take that jump.”

Garrett was asked about Jackson’s critcism during training camp on Tuesday and gave a thoughtful response on his interpretation of leadership.

“He has a right to his opinion. We’re all learning as we go. And leadership is a fluid thing. It takes different shapes and forms depending on the room and depending on the person,” Garrett said. “I can lead in the only way that I know how, and I only can continue to grow as a leader. And we’ll continue to lead together. It’s not just one person, we have a lot of experience in the room and we have to be together. We have to do this together and no one voice shouldn’t speak louder than any other. We have to all be pushing at the same rate in the same direction.”

#Browns Myles Garrett responds to some of the comments former teammate Malik Jackson had of him recently. pic.twitter.com/3KhmKsQ6rN — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 25, 2023

Myles Garrett Has Put Himself in Tough Situations

Garrett has found himself in a handful of sticky situations with the Browns, including the now infamous on-field scrap with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. Garrett missed the final six games of the 2019 season for the incident in which he swung a helmet at the Steelers backup QB.

More recently, Garrett’s absence at OTAs was under scrutiny. The workouts are vouluntary but his presence would have been optimal with the Browns installing a new defense and integrating multiple new key pieces of the unit, including defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo, Dalvin Tomlinson and Za’Darius Smith.

“We got it all worked out. And I was where I needed to be, working on my game, taking care of myself and my health,” Garrett said during minicamp, “And I think it’s all worked out.”

Myles Garrett’s Impact on Field for Browns Unquestioned

While there’s been some scuttlebutt about Garrett’s leadership skills, his impact on the field for the Browns is unquestioned. He’s coming off back-to-back 16-sack seasons and is one of the best edge players in the league.

The Browns are confident that installing Jim Schwartz calling the shots on the defensive side of the ball is going to send Garrett’s game to the next level.

“As he always says, he takes the seatbelt off of those guys,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said, via Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com. “It’s about generating negative plays, forced errors, turnovers and it starts with the D-line wreaking havoc with a premium on pass rush ability and that fits Myles to a T.”

Another leap in Garrett’s game could help him capture Defensive Player of the Year honors — something that has eluded him so far in his career despite some stellar campaigns.