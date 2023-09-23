Go Ad-Free
Browns Get Remarkable, Unexpected Injury Update on Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb, Browns

Getty Running back Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns.

Some athletes are simply built different than the rest and after uplifting news about his knee injury broke on Saturday, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb must be considered one of them.

The initial hit by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to Chubb’s left knee was so gruesome that the Monday Night Football broadcast chose not to air a replay of it to the national audience. In the days that followed, discussion of the possibility of multiple surgeries and a potentially career-threatening injury was rampant throughout the sports world. Then, on Saturday, all that changed.

“The knee injury suffered by … Nick Chubb is not considering career-ending, with initial tests revealing the running back tore only his left MCL, according to sources,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on September 23. “Sources said that while Chubb’s ACL was stretched on the play, doctors do not believe that ligament is torn. Surgery is likely to happen this week, and sources said the hope is that more damage is not found. Chubb’s recovery timeline is expected to be six to eight months.”

This post will be updated. 

