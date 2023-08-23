Browns RB Nick Chubb Sends Message to New Bucs Starter Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have named former Cleveland Browns No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield their starter and Nick Chubb is happy to see his old QB get another shot.

Mayfield and Chubb came into the league together in 2018 — Mayfield as the No. 1 overall pick and Chubb in the second round. Things didn’t work out for Mayfield in Cleveland but Chubb is still cheering him on from afar.

“I’m excited for him. Baker, I came in here with Baker,” Chubb said. “He’s a great friend of mine. So, I’m excited to see him go out there and do well.”

The Browns parted ways with Mayfield last offseason, trading for Deshaun Watson and eventually shipping Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield lost his starting role with the Panthers and was released, later landing with the Los Angeles Rams.

Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers this offseason and won the battle for the starting quarterback role, fending off Kyle Trask. The Bucs made that decision official this week.

“Baker’s our starting quarterback, Kyle’s our No. 2,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “We love everything Kyle has done. And he’s gotten leaps and bounds better than he was in the spring and he’s continuing to get better and we’re excited about him. But Baker’s our guy right now — experience-wise and just understanding the playbook just a little bit better. But Kyle’s on the come [up]. But we like both guys. We like where we’re at. Baker’s [No.] 1, Kyle’s [No.] 2.”

Nick Chubb Ready to be Involved in Browns’ Passing Game

Chubb has been the engine of the Browns offense since arriving, making four Pro Bowls and earning a second-team All-Pro nod last season. Chubb racked up career-highs in multiple categories last season, recording 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns on 302 attempts. For his career, Chubb is averaging 5.2 yards per carry, which puts him in elite territory.

But a new wrinkle this season for Chubb will be his involvement in the passing game, which has not been a big part of his game in the past.

“I think it will,” Chubb said on August 22 when asked if he thinks it will open up his game. “Not knowing what we’re going to do if I’m in the game. Last year I was just mostly (playing) 1st, 2nd down, so I kind of gave them an idea of what we’re going to do. But hopefully, this year will be different with me doing more things.”

Browns’ Backup RB Situation Still Shaky

The Browns backfield situation will look different than in years past, with Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson both moving on this offseason. Johnson landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Hunt is still looking for a new home as a free agent.

The Browns were banking on second-year running back Jerome Ford taking on a larger role but he’s been out since August 7 with a hip injury and his timeline to return is still uncertain. That’s left Demetric Felton, John Kelly Jr. and Hassan Hall taking the majority of reps during preseason games.

“I think it’s great competition, obviously unfortunate with Jerome’s injury,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Unfortunate for Jerome, but great opportunity for those other guys to get good reps out here at practice, getting great reps in the game. So, I think it’s a great competition in that entire room.”

If Ford is not ready to go for the opener, the Browns could opt to bring in a veteran running back to backup Chubb, with some intriguing options still available.