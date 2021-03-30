Browns WR Odell Beckham Says Goodbye on Social Media

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. — the most-followed NFL player on Instagram with over 14 million followers — has deactivated his account.

Beckham announced he would be leaving the platform on Monday with a quick story before shutting it down.

“I’ll be back soon,” Beckham wrote with a peace sign and earth emoji.

Beckham did leave his Twitter account up but has not been active since March 25.

Beckham’s name has been tossed around in trade rumors this offseason, but there’s been a whole lot of smoke without much fire. Beckham is focused on his rehab, while the Browns have said nothing to make it seem that their star pass-catcher would not be back after suffering a torn ACL last year.

“I think he is a dynamic player who can be incredibly productive in this system so we are looking forward to getting him back healthy,” Browns general manager and executive vice president of football operations Andrew Berry told reporters earlier this month.

There’s a chance Beckham’s decision to deactivate his account is simply for his mental health. It could also be part of a larger promotion, considering all eyes are now on his account to make a triumphant return. After all, Beckham makes a pretty penny for every sponsored post he puts up.

According to data compiled by Pickswise’s Instagram Rich List, Beckham makes $58,699 per post — almost $20,000 more than Tom Brady, the next closes NFL player.

Odell Beckham Eager for Return to Field

Beckham carries the reputation of being one of the most explosive talents in the game but has seen his career upended by injuries recently. He spent 2019 — his first year in Cleveland — banged up with multiple injuries, even admitting at one point that he could barely run during practice during the week. Despite that, he still managed to break the 1,000-year mark and collected four touchdowns.

Last season ended abruptly for Beckham with a torn ACL in October. Prior to the injury, Beckham recorded 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score.

Beckham has also been a consistent figure in trade rumors, which he responded to this offseason.

Beckham responded to a fan’s tweet, writing: “It’s a Cold War! Skins thick tho, im just workin to be the very best I possibly can on that field next year! To the supporters! I’m workin … love u all.”

Beckham has been linked to multiple teams this offseason, including the Buccaneers and Cardinals.

Browns Legend Eric Metcalf: Odell Beckham Can Still Make Plays

There are some who believe the Browns should part ways with Beckham and his massive $15 million salary. Browns legend Eric Metcalf is not in that group and thinks OBJ is still capable of making some big plays for Cleveland.

“For me, obviously I can’t see the future and I’m not in the front office to make those decisions, but if it were my choice, Odell Beckham would definitely be on that team,” Metcalf told FanSided’s Matt Lombardo. “You don’t give Ferraris away and become a better team. I think with the way that they’re running their offense, Odell can still make a lot of plays, and he can be a guy to stretch the defense.”

Browns head coach and offensive play-caller Kevin Stefanski showed a willingness to get creative in an effort to get Beckham the ball last season. With Beckham having lots to prove coming off the injury, he could be in a prime position to return to his Pro Bowl form if everything goes according to plan.

