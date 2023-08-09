Packers Swoop Up Ex-Browns Running Back After Release

Former Cleveland Browns running back Nate McCrary didn’t spend much time on the shelf looking for his next team.

After being let go by the Browns on August 4, McCrary signed with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, giving him another shot at earning a roster spot in the NFL.

McCrary has bounced around the league since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He’s now been a part of five different teams — mostly on practice squads — with the Browns being his latest stop before Green Bay. He’s also been with the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

McCrary was active for the Browns’ preseason game against the New York Jets, which featured mostly deep-depth players. He notched three carries but managed just five yards.

He should get a chance to get on the field with the Packers in the preseason. Primary backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon will likely not get a ton of work, so he’ll be contending with Patrick Taylor, Lew Nichols III, Tyler Goodson and Emanuel Wilson for carries.

Browns in Need of Depth After Injury to Jerome Ford

The Browns might have to address their own needs at running back soon after an injury to backup Jerome Ford, who was expected to receive a good chunk of the work when Nick Chubb got a breather. Ford injured his hamstring during practice and his status for the opener against the Cincinnati Bengals is in question.

It’s unknown what kind of workload the Browns will give Chubb in the preseason but don’t expect much. They know what they have in the four-time Pro Bowler and will want to keep him fresh for the start of the regular season. That leaves John Kelly Jr., Demetric Felton Jr. and rookie Hassan Hall as the options for the Browns.

The Browns were bullish on what Ford brought to the table as a potential third-down option, which would help pick up the slack with Kareem Hunt now out of the picture in Cleveland.

“I think his growth has been just in having confidence in himself, getting along better with his teammates,” running backs coach Stump Mitchell said on August 6. “That’s a huge thing. And understanding that there’s the things that come with a rookie that he really didn’t accept last year.”

Ford hasn’t put much on tape yet. He received just eight carries last year, recording 12 yards. But Ford is versatile. He’s a solid pass-catcher and can also return kicks if needed, although that duty may be taken off his plate if he has a larger role in the offense.

Browns Confident Nick Chubb Can Play Pass-Catching Role

Even if Ford is banged up, the Browns are confident in Chubb’s ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, which he will likely be doing more often this season.

Chubb’s exploits on the ground are well documented. He rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. It was his fourth consecutive season rushing for over 1,000 yards and his career 5.2 per carry average is among the league’s elite.

But as a pass-catcher, he’s been somewhat limited. Chubb has 119 catches for 990 yards in his career. He has found the end zone four times as a receiver. He caught just 27 passes last year, while Hunt caught 35.

Having more of a role in the passing game will add to Chubb’s already hefty workload but the Browns are confident he can hold up.

“Nick does everything he’s supposed to do in order to take care of his body. We’re looking forward to it,” Mitchell said.

The Browns will suit up for their second preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Friday.