Browns Cut Ties with Former Starting QB Ahead of Jaguars Clash

The Cleveland Browns have waived quarterback PJ Walker on Saturday ahead of a crucial clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Waiving Walker creates a roster spot, which the team could sign Joe Flacco to the active roster. Flacco was elevated from the practice squad for a second time on Saturday and will likely start against the Jaguars.

Walker was signed before the season following the trade of Joshua Dobbs to serve as the third quarterback on the Browns’ depth chart. However, things quickly developed for Walker, who ended up starting a pair of games and played significant time in relief of Deshaun Watson.

However, Walker did little to prove he could be a solution for the Browns at quarterback with their franchise passer sidelined. Walker struggled to take care of the ball and could not provide a spark for the offense.

In all, Walker completed 48.6 percent of his passes for 674 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. Walker could up re-signing with the Browns practice squad if he clears waivers.

Browns Yet to Name Joe Flacco Starting Quarterback

The Browns have yet to name a starting quarterback for their matchup against the Jaguars. The team is deciding between Flacco and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

“Both guys practiced this week. Both guys practiced well, I got faith in both guys. But not going to name a starter,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I think we’ll all know when the ball kicks off.”

Flacco debuted as the starter against the Los Angeles Rams on December 3 and gave the Browns some of the best quarterback play they have seen this season. Flacco completed 23-of-44 of his passes for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His lone mistake was a costly fourth-quarter interception that turned the tide of the game.

The other option would be Thompson-Robinson, who was initially named the starter after Watson was ruled out for the season. Thompson-Robinson cleared concussion protocol on Friday and he’ll be ready to suit up against the Jaguars if his number is called.

Thompson-Robinson has started three games this season and the Browns have gone 1-2 in those games. The rookie drew a short-notice start against the Baltimore Ravens on October 1 and tossed three interceptions on the way to a 28-3 loss. In all, Thompson-Robinson has passed for 429 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions this season.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence a Game-Time Decision

The Jaguars are also going down to the wire with their quarterback situation. Trevor Lawrence suffered a high-ankle sprain during the team’s Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and has been listed as questionable. He practiced in limited fashion this week.

“He’s feeling good,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Friday, December 8. “He moved around a little bit [Thursday], see how he does today. Kind of base it on the medical staff, how Trevor feels.”

If he can’t go, the Browns will see C.J. Beathard. He is 2-10 as a starter in his career, all of those starts coming with the San Francisco 49ers. He’s tossed 18 career touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

The Browns are a 3-point home favorite against the Jaguars for Sunday’s clash.