Browns QB PJ Walker Responds to Deshaun Watson’s Latest Message

Deshaun Watson has remained fairly quiet on his injury situation after missing a pair of games but the Cleveland Browns‘ quarterback put out an inspirational social media post on Monday that got the attention of teammate PJ Walker.

Watson has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, which has been described as a deep rotator cuff contusion. But he appears to be in good spirits and is keeping his head up.

“Gotta stay down and get it, I know that it’s gon’ be alright; Can’t get knocked off my pivot, I gotta play my cards right! MoreGLORY,” Watson wrote on Instagram.

The post had limited comments but a few that came through were from his teammates, including PJ Walker, who drew the start at quarterback for the Browns on Sunday against the 49ers with Watson sidelined. Walker simply responded with the “4” emoji, referencing Watson’s jersey number. Cornerback Greg Newsome, pass-rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo and receiver Austin Watkins Jr. were among the others to respond.

Walker did little to create any quarterback controversy in Cleveland in his start, albeit he did enough to help the Browns pull off a 19-17 upset win against San Francisco. Walker completed 18 of 34 passes for 192 yards but tossed a pair of interceptions.

Browns Still Not Certain When Deshaun Watson Will Return

The hope for the Browns is that Watson will return this week to face the Indianapolis Colts. However, the team has not given a firm update on where Watson is in his rehab process.

“Deshaun’s continuing his rehab. He’s making progress. He’s day-to-day and we’ll know more as the week progresses,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday, October 16. “We’ll know more as the week progresses. He’s working through his rehab, which does include throwing, but not going to get into specifics past that. But he’s making progress for sure.”

Watson has not spoken to the media since suffering the injury but did provide a bit of an update himself on social media. The Browns QB tweeted, “see you soon,” on a post showing him celebrating the win against the 49ers, a potential signal that he hopes to play against the Colts.

In his last outing prior to the injury, Watson was sharp in a win against the Tennessee Titans. He completed 81.8 percent of his passes for 289 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Browns Proud of PJ Walker After First Start

It was a whirlwind week for Walker leading up to the 49ers matchup. He was named the No. 2 quarterback midway through the week, leaping rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the depth chart.

Shortly after, it was announced that Watson would be sitting out, putting Walker in line to start. Walker said he received some advice from Watson during the week that helped him deal with the high-pressure situation.

“It was the whole week—every day of the week,” Walker said, per Sports Illustrated. “He just continued to tell me what he’s seeing out there, giving me advice and just trying to help me see what he sees out there. I also need eyes out there from the sidelines, just because I’m his eyes on the sideline when he’s out there on the field.”

Walker moved back to the practice squad on Monday and the Browns can only elevate him one more time this season. Cleveland could sign him to the active roster but would then be carrying three quarterbacks for the remainder of the season.