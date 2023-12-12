Browns Reunite With Former Starting QB After Beating Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns are bringing quarterback PJ Walker back after cutting ties with him just a few days ago.

The Browns waived Walker on December 9, prior to their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The move gave the Browns an additional spot on the 53-man roster, which gave them room to activate rookie cornerback Cameron Mitchell from injured reserve.

Walker has been signed to the practice squad and will serve as the No. 3 quarterback for the Browns. He’ll sit behind starter Joe Flacco and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the depth chart.

Walker saw action in four games this season with a pair of starts for the Browns. In all, Walker completed 48.6 percent of his passes for 674 yards, 1 touchdown and 5 interceptions.

The Browns have been very unfortunate with injuries this season but it’s unlikely Walker will see the field again this season. Flacco has been named the starter for the rest of the season and Thompson-Robinson returned from a concussion that kept him from suiting up against the Los Angeles Rams on December 3.

Browns Not Worried About Joe Flacco Being Poached

At least for now, Walker joins Flacco on the Browns practice squad. Flacco reverted to the practice squad on Monday, making him eligible to be signed by any interested team. It’s unlikely that happens, with ESPN insider Adam Schefter reporting that Flacco wants to stay in Cleveland.

“Joe Flacco has reverted back to the Browns’ practice squad and, at the same, he also is now eligible to sign with another team’s active roster,” Schefter tweeted on Monday, December 11. “Despite any interest, Flacco wants to remain in Cleveland.”

The Browns aren’t worried about losing Flacco to any other team.

“I’d say don’t worry about it,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday. “It’ll all work out. I wouldn’t be hung up on this one.”

Through two games Flacco has passed for 565 yards, 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He has a quarterback rating of 83.8.

“It’s unbelievable to be out there. It’s really a unique experience,” Flacco said after beating the Jaguars 31-27 on Sunday. “I can’t say it enough to have children that are of the age where they understand what’s going on and I’m going to remember these things forever. Like I said earlier, I’m just trying to stay in the moment and be as grateful as possible and keep getting better.”

Joe Flacco Has Earned Respect From Browns’ Teammates

Flacco was signed by the Browns on November 20. At the time, the Browns had announced that Thompson-Robinson would be the starter following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending shoulder injury. The rookie started a pair of games but spent some time sidelined with a concussion, opening the door for Flacco to start.

Things looked grim for the Browns with their $230 million quarterback on the shelf for the season but Flacco has reignited the momentum in Cleveland in his two starts.

“Obviously he’s a really good quarterback,” Browns guard Wyatt Teller said. “His ability — guys, do we not remember last year when were up 13 points with a minute and 20 left and Joe Flacco beat us? He is a great quarterback and his ability to learn the playbook. He’s a true vet.”

Flacco and the Browns will look to keep things rolling this week against the Chicago Bears.